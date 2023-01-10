 Why don’t we get more illegal contact or dpi calls ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why don’t we get more illegal contact or dpi calls ?

have you guys noticed that even when tua was playing we didn’t get a lot of dpi or holding calls on hill or waddle. But when I watch the tape they are getting held badly. I mean something is off here. If they did that to hil in kc it was penalties all the time.
I can’t believe we don’t get two a game at least. Have you guys noticed that?
 
It became very obvious during the 5-game losing streak. Seems like defenses learned that the way to stop Waddle & Hill was to grab them, bump them and get them off their timing routes. The gamble was having the refs call penalties. The refs haven’t.
 
Been saying it all year bro
 
This was basically the formula for how the Pats beat the Greatest Show on Turf in the SB. They clutched and held all game and the refs just let them play. That, and they secretly (and illegally) videotaped all of their practices 😂
 
I mean, I could live with it, if they didnt whip their flags out every time we did the same thing.

Call the game fairly, thats all I ask.
 
Agreed. I thought the game yesterday was the first one all year where they let them play both sides (the hand fighting on the boundaries) and were consistent
 
Mostly, yes. But Hill got mugged on a possible TD, and then later we got called for PI on a ball that was uncatchable.

Still crooked, but not as lopsided as it has been.

Watching the other games, I felt the refs were instructed to refrain from throwing flags in every game. Lots of stuff went uncalled on Sunday.
 
I forgot about the Hill play and the one on us. I thought Hill’s could have been called as the guy kinda ran through him and didn’t play the ball. I don’t remember the one on us - as in what happened. I recall the one on Kohou or Crossen where they grabbed the guy - that one seemed blatant to me and unnecessary.
 
Did you know the refs are paid off to only screw the Dolphins. No other NFL team. The undercover unit has been organized by the WWE to give Dolphin fans info on this.
We might want to watch the WNBA instead of the NFL. The Dolphins have no chance.
 
Cmon you know it feels like it at times, though!
 
