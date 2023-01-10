Why don’t we get more illegal contact or dpi calls ?

bane
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2008
- Messages
- 3,128
- Reaction score
- 3,518
- Age
- 46
have you guys noticed that even when tua was playing we didn’t get a lot of dpi or holding calls on hill or waddle. But when I watch the tape they are getting held badly. I mean something is off here. If they did that to hil in kc it was penalties all the time.
I can’t believe we don’t get two a game at least. Have you guys noticed that?
