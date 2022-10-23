Why ESPN Will Remain on Top

People here foolishly claim ESPN is trending downward. Not even close. Look at the star studded personalities ESPN employs. Here is a partial list of the deep Talent at ESPN;

1. Stephen A. Smith 0 brings it everyday. Worked hard to get to where he is. Came from humble upbringing. Intense.

2. Marcus Spears - coming into his own. A great player and great analyst.

3. Joe Buck - great announcer

4. Troy Aikman - Great NFL colour man

5. Adam Schefter - Mr. NFL News

6. Tony Kornheiser - Been around a long time. A wealth of sports knowledge.

7. Mike Wilbon - see above

8. Kirk Kerbstreit - College football's top analyst

9. Paul Finebaum - the mout of the south with a huge southern folowing.

10. Max Kellerman - Boxing aficionado

11. Booger McFarland - this guys knows x's and O's better than most

12. Jay Bilas - NCAA basketball guru

13. Steve Young - Great QB, great analyst

14. Lee Cosro - the legend

15. Desmond Howard - Heisman to Espn

16. Mike Greenberg- one of the best sports shows of all time

17. Samantha Ponder - Excellent NFL host

18. Chris Berman - Primetime, greatest NFL show of all time

19. Todd McShay - NFL draft expert, one of a kind.

20. Jesse Palmer - not just a bachelor

21. Damien Woody - great comments

22. Rece Davis - well respected everywhere

23. Greg McElroy - a rising star

24. Sarah Spain - Knows her sports

25. Bomani Jones - athletes repect this dude

26. Woody Paige - funnier than hell

27. Tony Reali - the sky's the limit

28. Keyshawn Johnson - excellent on-screen presence

29. Ryan Clark - very knowledgeable NFL expert









I could go on forever. A company in decline DOES NOT have a star studded roster like this working for it.