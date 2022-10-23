Why ESPN Will Remain on Top

People here foolishly claim ESPN is trending downward. Not even close. Look at the star studded personalities ESPN employs. Here is a partial list of the deep Talent at ESPN;
1. Stephen A. Smith 0 brings it everyday. Worked hard to get to where he is. Came from humble upbringing. Intense.
2. Marcus Spears - coming into his own. A great player and great analyst.
3. Joe Buck - great announcer
4. Troy Aikman - Great NFL colour man
5. Adam Schefter - Mr. NFL News
6. Tony Kornheiser - Been around a long time. A wealth of sports knowledge.
7. Mike Wilbon - see above
8. Kirk Kerbstreit - College football's top analyst
9. Paul Finebaum - the mout of the south with a huge southern folowing.
10. Max Kellerman - Boxing aficionado
11. Booger McFarland - this guys knows x's and O's better than most
12. Jay Bilas - NCAA basketball guru
13. Steve Young - Great QB, great analyst
14. Lee Cosro - the legend
15. Desmond Howard - Heisman to Espn
16. Mike Greenberg- one of the best sports shows of all time
17. Samantha Ponder - Excellent NFL host
18. Chris Berman - Primetime, greatest NFL show of all time
19. Todd McShay - NFL draft expert, one of a kind.
20. Jesse Palmer - not just a bachelor
21. Damien Woody - great comments
22. Rece Davis - well respected everywhere
23. Greg McElroy - a rising star
24. Sarah Spain - Knows her sports
25. Bomani Jones - athletes repect this dude
26. Woody Paige - funnier than hell
27. Tony Reali - the sky's the limit
28. Keyshawn Johnson - excellent on-screen presence
29. Ryan Clark - very knowledgeable NFL expert
I could go on forever. A company in decline DOES NOT have a star studded roster like this working for it.
1. Stephen A. Smith 0 brings it everyday. Worked hard to get to where he is. Came from humble upbringing. Intense.
2. Marcus Spears - coming into his own. A great player and great analyst.
3. Joe Buck - great announcer
4. Troy Aikman - Great NFL colour man
5. Adam Schefter - Mr. NFL News
6. Tony Kornheiser - Been around a long time. A wealth of sports knowledge.
7. Mike Wilbon - see above
8. Kirk Kerbstreit - College football's top analyst
9. Paul Finebaum - the mout of the south with a huge southern folowing.
10. Max Kellerman - Boxing aficionado
11. Booger McFarland - this guys knows x's and O's better than most
12. Jay Bilas - NCAA basketball guru
13. Steve Young - Great QB, great analyst
14. Lee Cosro - the legend
15. Desmond Howard - Heisman to Espn
16. Mike Greenberg- one of the best sports shows of all time
17. Samantha Ponder - Excellent NFL host
18. Chris Berman - Primetime, greatest NFL show of all time
19. Todd McShay - NFL draft expert, one of a kind.
20. Jesse Palmer - not just a bachelor
21. Damien Woody - great comments
22. Rece Davis - well respected everywhere
23. Greg McElroy - a rising star
24. Sarah Spain - Knows her sports
25. Bomani Jones - athletes repect this dude
26. Woody Paige - funnier than hell
27. Tony Reali - the sky's the limit
28. Keyshawn Johnson - excellent on-screen presence
29. Ryan Clark - very knowledgeable NFL expert
I could go on forever. A company in decline DOES NOT have a star studded roster like this working for it.