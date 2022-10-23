 Why ESPN Will Remain on Top | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why ESPN Will Remain on Top

lukin88

lukin88

People here foolishly claim ESPN is trending downward. Not even close. Look at the star studded personalities ESPN employs. Here is a partial list of the deep Talent at ESPN;
1. Stephen A. Smith 0 brings it everyday. Worked hard to get to where he is. Came from humble upbringing. Intense.
2. Marcus Spears - coming into his own. A great player and great analyst.
3. Joe Buck - great announcer
4. Troy Aikman - Great NFL colour man
5. Adam Schefter - Mr. NFL News
6. Tony Kornheiser - Been around a long time. A wealth of sports knowledge.
7. Mike Wilbon - see above
8. Kirk Kerbstreit - College football's top analyst
9. Paul Finebaum - the mout of the south with a huge southern folowing.
10. Max Kellerman - Boxing aficionado
11. Booger McFarland - this guys knows x's and O's better than most
12. Jay Bilas - NCAA basketball guru
13. Steve Young - Great QB, great analyst
14. Lee Cosro - the legend
15. Desmond Howard - Heisman to Espn
16. Mike Greenberg- one of the best sports shows of all time
17. Samantha Ponder - Excellent NFL host
18. Chris Berman - Primetime, greatest NFL show of all time
19. Todd McShay - NFL draft expert, one of a kind.
20. Jesse Palmer - not just a bachelor
21. Damien Woody - great comments
22. Rece Davis - well respected everywhere
23. Greg McElroy - a rising star
24. Sarah Spain - Knows her sports
25. Bomani Jones - athletes repect this dude
26. Woody Paige - funnier than hell
27. Tony Reali - the sky's the limit
28. Keyshawn Johnson - excellent on-screen presence
29. Ryan Clark - very knowledgeable NFL expert




I could go on forever. A company in decline DOES NOT have a star studded roster like this working for it.
 
