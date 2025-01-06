Why hasn't the franchise released an apology?

Phinsfan4089
- Sep 20, 2021
- 257
- 485
- Miami
This franchise is such a joke, form the 24 years without a single playoff win, tp the stupid tennis courts taking up parking spaces.
They are just an unserious football organization.
Zero awareness, Ross and his lap dog Garfinkel probably thought it a was a fun season and they can't wait for F-1.
