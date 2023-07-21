Why havnt we talked about Kareem Hunt?

MrChadRico
Dalvin Cook, who's gotten some awful media coverage today has also been sharing Jets posts on Twitter and has reportedly said he will not sign the contract we offered under any circumstances.
I'm personally okay with the runningbacks we have bc I don't think RBs are that important to winning a ring.
So this question is targeted more towards the group of fans that are still stuck in the 1990's who think runningbacks can win you rings, Why havnt you guys been talking about Kareem Hunt? He's only 27 and still explosive, he's gonna be cheaper to sign than Cook too.
