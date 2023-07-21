 Why havnt we talked about Kareem Hunt? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why havnt we talked about Kareem Hunt?

Dalvin Cook, who's gotten some awful media coverage today has also been sharing Jets posts on Twitter and has reportedly said he will not sign the contract we offered under any circumstances.

I'm personally okay with the runningbacks we have bc I don't think RBs are that important to winning a ring.

So this question is targeted more towards the group of fans that are still stuck in the 1990's who think runningbacks can win you rings, Why havnt you guys been talking about Kareem Hunt? He's only 27 and still explosive, he's gonna be cheaper to sign than Cook too.
 
Good question. I think that Miami really isn't actively seeking a running back.

That Dalvin Cook expressed interest in coming to the Dolphins, sparked that conversation IMO.
 
Much like Cook, his best days are behind him. He was down to 3.8 ypc last year. Honestly, I think his days of carrying the ball more than 100 times per year are probably over unless someone gets desperate.
 
I think most people who follow the NFL are convinced that Hunt has lost a step... and he was never an elite back to begin with... just a good one in a great situation for a couple of years.
 
It's not just the Dolphins, nobody is talking about Kareem Hunt and there's a reason for that, he's no good.
 
