Why I am positive after Jaguars game….

First of all, we have to give credit to the Jaguars team. They have an amazing front 7. Top 5 of the league without a doubt. McDaniel tried to make them pursue all over the field making our offense horizontal and when the fourth quarter came they were TIRED. We had lots of miscues and fail efforts that could have changed the game. Yes we needed that Holland amazing turnover to be kept alive but if you look at the game you will see there were lots of yards left on the table on that first half. Team just looked very inconsistent. They looked like almost all of the starters missed the entire preseason. And that’s what happend! We had to rely on our usual heroes, Hill, Waddle, Achane and Tua. But the way this defense played on the second half after Holland turnover is something we cannot ignore. Long and Brooks are very good players and their athleticism is noticed, they had miscommunications that resulted in wrong fits and yards but I’m sure once they play together and dominate the defensive playbook they will be a force. Phillips looking that quick and strong on week 1 was something we couldn’t have dreamed of after last year injury. Ramsey and Poyer were playing with some discomfort because of injuries and Poyer was not even the shadow of the player he can be. That will change and if not Maye is very capable of filling in for him. McDaniel is really trying to experiment how to counter physical teams that we couldn’t match well last year. Jaguars are as talented and physical as they come on defense. I think if we solve the TE issue, (which is nothing short of disappointing to this stage), we can have that extra element to counter physical teams. OL was a surprise not only because they held strong against the pass rush but they actually had some sort of success on short yardage situations against a very strong defense. They need time to gel, specially those three interior lineman. We can only pray none of those five gets a significant injury and I think we will see good results as season progresses. Next game I hope we see a totally different game plan, exploiting their secondary, the slot and the running game. I have hope our defense will continue to get better to the point they can be a force on the second part of the season. Fins for the win!