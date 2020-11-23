Why I Worried About Tua's Performance Dating Back To Last Year

Obligatory Legal Disclaimer - Yes I know that young players can often take time to develop. Yes I realize that no matter how thoughtful of an argument you make, people will always think you're posting as a rash rush to judgement following a loss.



Tua to Miami has been talked about for a long time. Back when we were winless there was "Tank for Tua". Then after we started winning some games and Tua got injured, where it appeared he would likely fall to us. I've admired Tua since he entered that National Championship game and came back against Georgia. As some can imagine I hate Saban and wanted nothing more than to see Saban lose. However I was quite captivated by this young QB throwing beautiful passes on the biggest stage of all, out of nowhere. Despite what I wanted I couldn't help but root for the kid, and when he threw that bomb a play after being sacked or something, I was just left saying wow. It was clear he was a special player. And, at least when healthy and on the field, he did nothing to dispell that. But despite thinking he was special I was concerned about talk of him going to Miami. And it all comes down to the pocket.



Saban is the best recruiter I've ever seen. He genuinely loves it and is good at it, and while his team doesn't win the national championship every year, their sustained level of physical dominance is practically unmatched. A QB at Alabama is never going to have to start a game where he is facing an opponent physically better than his team. He is never going to have to deal with a rough pocket all game and, to my knowledge, Tua never did. The NFL is not like that. The NFL pocket is a dirty dirty place. You are rarely playing a game where your team is clearly physically better than the opponent. If you're on a team like Miami you're almost always on the weaker side - and we will be for probably the next year or two on the offensive side at minimum. Certainly Tua at Alabama had to perform on the highest stages under pressure to perform - but he rarely had consistent pass rush pressure. I really doubted whether playing in the Alabama pocket was really gonna have him prepared for the NFL. I'd honestly prefer a guy who had to play on stages where his team was getting manhandled and he had to find a way to produce - because that's what is more akin to the NFL. (it was also concerning that Tua learned some bad habits, getting injured twice, once nearly career-ending, through "hero" play trying to do too much and getting caught from behind by defenders).



Pocket presence and processing speed in the pocket concerned me so much because it seems to me to play a much larger role in the a QB "making it" than arm talent - assuming they posses an acceptable level of arm talent, which pretty much all highly drafted QB prospects do. Regardless of how accurately a guy can throw a pass, or how well he can read the field from a clean pocket, if he can't process fast enough or adjust to the blitz, that will be rendered moot. We JUST saw that with Rosen, who despite some people's belief on here, actually threw quite a nice pass (half this board rooted against Rosen because they were already vying for Tua). To a lesser extent we saw that with Tannehill. Those are just the recent Dolphins.



In 2/4 games we've seen our offense basically be a non-starter with Tua in there. Less than 100 yards in both starts speaks for itself. Yes, young QB's have bad games, but in both these games he just simply has gotten swallowed by the NFL game in the exact way I imagined a QB from a dominant Alabama team would do coming to a Miami team that was building an o-line from scratch after trading its LT last year. While the conventional wisdom is that young players will improve, I'm just not sure that Tua has the foundation in his football career to give him the best chance. He's fairly unique among QB prospects in that he never had to deal with that on field adversity. This Broncos games and the Rams games for me have felt like the realization of a nightmare - that we drafted a QB who just wasn't equipped to handle the NFL field from the perspective of what the Dolphins would be able to provide on offense in the near future. In his bad starts, Tua hasn't sensed pressure. He hasn't gotten rid of the ball or exited the pocket. When he does try to leave the pocket, he is often running laterally with defenders he can't outrun - the same thing that got him injured twice in college. He gets rattled and his throws get inaccurate. His timing hasn't been there, and throws are frequently late even when on time. He is looking off short receivers and trying to get bigger plays than he should, considering the level of protection he is getting. It's not been pretty.



He's done some good things, and he is a talented individual. He played a great game in Arizona. I'm certain that on the right team Tua could succeed right away in the league with his accuracy and timing from a good pocket. But I doubted that he could succeed with the pocket the Dolphins would be able to provide, and for half our games it's played out that way. And after both the Rosen (a guy who could throw but not process) and Tannehill (a guy who could throw but needs some degree of "rightness" around him to succeed regularly - lethal when he's got it) I didn't want to draft a perfect QB for the perfect team. I wanted to draft a guy who could succeed given the chaos that was the Dolphins, about the farthest thing from Alabama imagineable. I wanted a guy who wouldn't become a victim of his pocket and circumstances, but I rated a QB from Alabama as the least likely to be that - I just hoped I was wrong. But how would you feel if you were afraid the anointed QB of the future would get manhandled in the pocket, and for half his starts its happened that way?



It's only been four games, of course. But I was worried that the pocket would be Tua's achilles heel, and that the Dolphins would expose that. And at the moment we've at least seen it happen.



This isn't to say "Tua is a bust". This isn't a "start Fitz" thread. This isn't a "should have drafted X or Y" thread. Just a poorly written expression of my position on Tua from a bored guy laid up from hip surgery.