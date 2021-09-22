Why is our secondary the only strength of this team?

This dawned on me today.



Our only real strength is the secondary. Flores specialized in the secondary at NE so this makes sense, but why hasn't any other area if the team improved under Flores?



Is it all Griers fault for not finding the right pieces?



Or is it Flores, can't successfully coach or find good coaches to coach any other area of the team?



This train of thought then led me down memory lane....if you think back before Grier took over the team it was almost identical to this one. We had no Oline, a meddling QB who never got a real fair shake because of the awful line play. We couldn't run the ball, and we couldn't stop the run. (Were actually worse at running the ball now)



Sure they won 10 games last year but Gase did that once too and that year he had a few "miracle" type wins. Sound familiar?



I don't know how Ross can't eventually stumble on to these similarities and realize that Grier MUST go. Which probably means Flores has to go too.



All Grier has done is exactly what he was trained to do. He has been with our organization so long he has accidentally recreated the exact team he was a part of years ago.



It's not even Griers fault because he doesn't know any better. Its the only experiance he has.



The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.



This team is utterly flawed, much like the one before the "rebuild".



So to answer my own question. The fault is 100% on Stephen Ross. He never should have promoted Grier to GM. He simply wasn't educated by the right organization to deliver the results needed. Now we're back in the perpetual cycle of a .500 or less type team.



If Grier keeps his job another year, I can tell you what will happen. We will sign a couple astronomically high priced free agents to make a "splash" only to have the fanbase get excited before putting another incomplete team on the field next year because 80% our draft picks are total failures and our free agents are only here for the money and the amenities of playing in Florida.



So after all this rebuild and the trades and draft picks.... were just the same old Dolphins.



AND IT SUCKS!