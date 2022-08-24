 Why is Skylar Thompson being designated to the practice squad such a big deal? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why is Skylar Thompson being designated to the practice squad such a big deal?

danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
1,708
Reaction score
2,337

NFL practice squad rules​

In 2022, teams may have 16 players on the practice squad. Of the 16 players, 10 may not have accrued more than two NFL seasons, while the remaining six players have no limitations (veterans).

Players who are on the practice squad can be placed on the active/game day roster no more than three times during the regular season. In the event that a player is made active on game day a fourth time, then they must be signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

The qualifications for the practice squad are as follows:

  • Players who do not have an accrued season of NFL experience (rookies);
  • Players who were on the active list for fewer than nine regular-season games during their only accrued season(s);
  • Up to four players per team who have earned no more than two accrued seasons (no game limitations);
  • Up to six players per team with no limitations as to their number of earned accrued seasons.
Players who are on a team's practice squad may not sign a contract with another team's practice squad. Instead, the signing team must sign the player to a 53-man roster spot. Those players can sign with another team at any point during the season.

Up to four players can be protected on the league's practice squad each week; Other teams may not sign protected practice squad players.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
19,305
Reaction score
43,558
You have to cut him and have him clear waivers to add him to your practice squad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom