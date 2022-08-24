Why is Skylar Thompson being designated to the practice squad such a big deal?

NFL practice squad rules​

Players who do not have an accrued season of NFL experience (rookies);

Players who were on the active list for fewer than nine regular-season games during their only accrued season(s);

Up to four players per team who have earned no more than two accrued seasons (no game limitations);

Up to six players per team with no limitations as to their number of earned accrued seasons.

In 2022, teams may have 16 players on the practice squad. Of the 16 players, 10 may not have accrued more than two NFL seasons, while the remaining six players have no limitations (veterans).Players who are on the practice squad can be placed on the active/game day roster no more than three times during the regular season. In the event that a player is made active on game day a fourth time, then they must be signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.The qualifications for the practice squad are as follows:Players who are on a team's practice squad may not sign a contract with another team's practice squad. Instead, the signing team must sign the player to a 53-man roster spot. Those players can sign with another team at any point during the season.