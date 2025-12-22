 Why is there no concerted effort to get Ross to sell the team or give him the message that this garbage product is unacceptable? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why is there no concerted effort to get Ross to sell the team or give him the message that this garbage product is unacceptable?

Several times this season, I have tried to start a chant of 'Sell the Team' including today's debacle. Despite being surrounded by longtime Dolphins fans, I am just stared at and nobody joins in - occasionally (but not today) I will get some applause but again nobody joins in. Is it sheer indifference, fear or that those Dolphins fans still bothering to attend would consider any form of criticism to be the equivalent of blasphemy?
 
He can’t do anything right in decision making for the product on the field. If there’s a decision to be made, they will F it up. It’s kind of remarkable that he can’t even revert to the mean. The tank in 2019 leading to now was a
grandiose, epic failure. His value is skyrocketing though. Like Tua, that’s the culture down there. Money, parties, red carpet. I don’t think he cares that they lose.

The last few years of Wayne weren’t great but they could have pivoted. Ross taking over has been as bad of an outcome as possible. He’s the core reason why they are in the discussion for worst sports franchise in North America. A laughingstock.

If you live in Florida you may not see it but those of us in other markets can tell you that this franchise is looked upon as a pathetic loser, the type of franchise that isn’t even worth having contempt for because it’s like laughing at someone who is meaningless.
 
Obviously fear. Everyone knows Ross has his minions out to point out those season ticket holders who discuss such blasphemy. He is here too I'm sure.

I've already said too much. It may be too late for me. Tell my wife and kids I love them. :cool:
 
