Why is there no concerted effort to get Ross to sell the team or give him the message that this garbage product is unacceptable?

Several times this season, I have tried to start a chant of 'Sell the Team' including today's debacle. Despite being surrounded by longtime Dolphins fans, I am just stared at and nobody joins in - occasionally (but not today) I will get some applause but again nobody joins in. Is it sheer indifference, fear or that those Dolphins fans still bothering to attend would consider any form of criticism to be the equivalent of blasphemy?