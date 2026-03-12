Why JES's Confidence In Willis Is Well-Founded

Aside from him and Hafley having the equivalent of 2 years of Packers insider information regarding Willis's strengths and areas of development, Sullivan enjoys comparative points of references that few other football executives possess;



Having joined the team in 2003, Sully had the opportunity to observe Brett Favre up close and personal during some of his banner years.

Then of course, while doing so, he watched back up.m, Aaron Rodgers develop before becoming an all-time great first string quarterback.



And most recently, he observed the formative years of Jordan love waiting behind Rogers and then blossoming into an above average quarterback again up close and personal.



This is why his enthusiasm over Malik Willis is predicated on a lot more than fingers crossed wiishful thinking! He has seen what great HOF-calibre quarterbacks look like and how they've developed on a firsthand basis. That qualifies him and his points of reference as a well-respected, astute football man to distinguish early on, the proverbial wheat from the chaff'