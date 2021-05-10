 Why Liam Eichenberg is exactly what the Dolphins needed up front | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why Liam Eichenberg is exactly what the Dolphins needed up front

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,250
Reaction score
2,825
Location
Trinidad
sports.yahoo.com

Why Liam Eichenberg is exactly what the Dolphins needed up front

Why Liam Eichenberg is exactly what the Dolphins needed up front
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

An excerpt:

The Miami Dolphins’ latest investment into the offensive line comes with a bit of a different profile than the players that have previously been brought into the fray over the course of the Chris Grier & Brian Flores era with the team. The Dolphins have typically gravitated towards heavyweight offensive linemen — with their average size over two years of added linemen exceeding an average weight of 320 pounds.

Liam Eichenberg, the team’s fourth selection and No. 42 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, profiles a little differently. He attended the Notre Dame Pro Day in March at 306 pounds, well short of the typical Dolphins’ lineman. But despite his leaner frame, Eichenberg is exactly what the Dolphins needed up front.

Why?

Because while Eichenberg didn’t necessarily meet the expected size measurements, he meets several other standards that the Dolphins need up front to be better along the offensive line. Eichenberg did not concede a sack over his final two and a half seasons of play as the starting left tackle with the Irish. He isn’t necessarily the standout athlete that the Dolphins chased up front with Austin Jackson in last year’s draft, but he offers something much more important for a team that is looking to contend in 2021: polish and technique.

Eichenberg is considered ready to play.

And even though he isn’t as big as his new teammates (at least not yet), he’s still very much a stylistic fit for the Dolphins’ interior run game and can provide plenty of push for the team up front. Miami is hoping to breathe new life into their running game in 2021 and they should find that with Solomon Kindley taking over for Ereck Flowers at left guard and Robert Hunt kicking inside to right guard. But Eichenberg, assuming he beats out D.J. Fluker, is at his absolute best on interior double teams and driving the opposition off the ball on interior runs.

The Dolphins deserve credit for being open to a stylistic fit even if he doesn’t match up precisely to the look and feel of the kind of players they’ve attacked previously under the current leadership. After all, Eichenberg has the frame to add some size if the Dolphins deem it necessary — but his drive blocking ability at the point of attack already feels like a sufficient blend and fit with what the Dolphins are hoping to accomplish.

And as more of a technician than either Robert Hunt or Austin Jackson, Miami is also getting a more polished pass protector, too. The ceiling may not be as high, but the floor for 2021 and beyond is also considerably more stable as well.

If Eichenberg staves off Fluker at right tackle, Miami will have one of the youngest lines in all of football. And hopefully then the team will find the solution up front they’ve been looking for over the years.

The Dolphins deserve credit for being open to a stylistic fit even if he doesn’t match up precisely to the look and feel of the kind of players they’ve attacked previously under the current leadership. After all, Eichenberg has the frame to add some size if the Dolphins deem it necessary — but his drive blocking ability at the point of attack already feels like a sufficient blend and fit with what the Dolphins are hoping to accomplish.

And as more of a technician than either Robert Hunt or Austin Jackson, Miami is also getting a more polished pass protector, too. The ceiling may not be as high, but the floor for 2021 and beyond is also considerably more stable as well.

If Eichenberg staves off Fluker at right tackle, Miami will have one of the youngest lines in all of football. And hopefully then the team will find the solution up front they’ve been looking for over the years.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
27,513
Reaction score
17,357
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
I was lukewarm on this pick until I learned more about this kid. He seems to be a plug and play NFL read Tackle and just want Miami needed in terms of solidifying the line. Hopefully he lives up to his billing and the O-line will be in great shape.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
6,436
Reaction score
4,441
"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face..."

-Mike Tyson

The above quote is ready made for an instance like this. Our rook, is plug and play on Tua's blindside...ok, we shall see.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,710
Reaction score
13,232
Location
Bahamas
Looking forward to watching the oline improve this year. Will benefit Tua and the run game.

Solid pick.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,136
Reaction score
9,236
Location
NE, Indiana
I r
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face..."

-Mike Tyson

The above quote is ready made for an instance like this. Our rook, is plug and play on Tua's blindside...ok, we shall see.
Click to expand...
I remember before the draft you were pretty down on him, I wanna say you said you wouldn’t seat him before round 5?
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
6,436
Reaction score
4,441
Travis34 said:
I r

I remember before the draft you were pretty down on him, I wanna say you said you wouldn’t seat him before round 5?
Click to expand...
I don't remember saying it...but I wouldn't deny it because it's how I feel. I think they should ship him into RG where he can take the 1v1's vs the Aaron Donald's of the league...but then again, I'm really not a big fan of moving player out of their natural spots.
 
lynx

lynx

Second String
Joined
Jul 19, 2010
Messages
1,343
Reaction score
1,311
Location
Ottawa, Ontario
The Oline was a complete mess late in the year, I believe we made an excellent choice with this pick
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom