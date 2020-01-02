Why MUST Miami Draft A QB In 2020?

Dolfanfrank70
Rookie
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2018
- Messages
- 26
- Reaction score
- 28
- Age
- 49
- Location
- West Palm beach
I really dont like the QB class in 2020 (after Burrow) even if Tua is in this class, in my opinion Miami would best be served using this draft 2020 to add the BPA at every pick or trade down and gain more draft capital for 2021. Enter the 2021 draft seeking the QB of the future simply a better class IMO.
I dont see why this has to be the year?
thoughts.
I dont see why this has to be the year?
thoughts.