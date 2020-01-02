Why MUST Miami Draft A QB In 2020?

D

Dolfanfrank70

Rookie
Joined
Dec 23, 2018
Messages
26
Reaction score
28
Age
49
Location
West Palm beach
I really dont like the QB class in 2020 (after Burrow) even if Tua is in this class, in my opinion Miami would best be served using this draft 2020 to add the BPA at every pick or trade down and gain more draft capital for 2021. Enter the 2021 draft seeking the QB of the future simply a better class IMO.

I dont see why this has to be the year?

thoughts.
 
F

Feverdream

Second String
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
1,229
Reaction score
1,424
With as many picks as we have, I thinking picking up a QB is inevitable and a reasonable use of our resources since QBs are so difficult to truly evaluate.

Now... that doesnt mean that we have to take one in the first.
 
