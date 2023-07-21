 Why new court information on Dalvin Cook could sink his chances of joining the Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why new court information on Dalvin Cook could sink his chances of joining the Miami Dolphins

The report is saying that Cook offered the woman $800K to sign an affidavit absolving Cook of abuse but then, after she has sworn under oath in her testimony, he apparently offered the woman $1 million to write a letter to the NFL.

phinphanatic.com

Why new court information on Dalvin Cook could sink his chances of joining the Miami Dolphins

The StarTribune is reporting that Cook offered his ex-girlfriend a million dollars in cash to clear his name after allegations of assault were made. This is acc
I just read that elsewhere and was going to post.
There seems to be some truth (rather than just a cash grab attorney plan) as he made an offer to the women. The article I read did not say what he allegedly did. No criminal stuff yet but just a civil suit.
 
We can’t do a guilty until proven innocent approach. But I would like other teams to deal with this type stuff.
 
"Cragg's latest filing also describes Trimble's sworn allegations against Cook, saying that after he threw her over a couch and into a coffee table, her forehead and nose gushed blood. When she went upstairs to wash off the blood, Cook followed her, threw her down, pinned her, punched and choked her then grabbed his rifle, pointed it at her head and yelled death threats, the filing said.

At one point, he grabbed a broomstick and beat her before throwing her against a wall. When she fell to the ground, Cook continued to kick her in the hips and ribs before she got up and ran down the driveway in search of help, but he led her back to the house and took her phone, the filing said.

Police were not called to his Inver Grove Heights home in the incident on Nov. 19, 2021, when Trimble has said she flew to Minnesota to break up with Cook and get her things from his house"

IF
That’s a BIG IF
If it’s true I hope the Dolphins and every other team take a swerve on signing him, although the Raiders or Cowboys will give him a run out.
 
