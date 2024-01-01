Why no Cam Smith?

He was this off-season's darling. The guy that gets a lot of buzz from one or two camp tweets, or makes a play or two in preseason against guys who won't make the roster.Secondary couldn't cover anyone with X being OUT, and Cam Smith was so promising in offseason.
Why not Cam Smith? Is he that bad or so green??
It won't be any worse with Cam Smith.
Tell us all where you hear these things.Just spitballing here. Fangio has refused to deploy Cam in real time play for whatever reason. At this point it's probably just sheer stubbornness on his part that if he were to release him into the game and he did well how would that look on Fangio that he held a chess piece like that back so long with multiple injuries at CB all year.
I'm really starting to sour on Fangio and his bullheaded bullshit tbh. He's a good coach, but all things I hear is he's a royal pain in the ass.
His daughter is good friends with one of my friends fiancees. Families all know each other and gave me some scoop on him personally a bit ago.Tell us all where you hear these things.
So how does that make Fangio a pain in the ass?His daughter is good friends with one of my friends fiancees. Families all know each other and gave me some scoop on him personally a bit ago.
Also want to add these two little nuggets. It's been mentioned that Cam Smith isn't practicing with the main squad, and this quote from Fangio in October:
Vic Fangio on Miami Dolphins CB Cam SmithWhen asked Thursday if Smith is “knocking on the door” for playing time on defense, Fangio replied:
“He’s knocking on the door. … He’s got to keep knocking and keep improving in practice.”
How does what? Those two comments? They weren't really in relation to your comment just some things I had read recently on him, unrelated, just didn't feel like making another post.So how does that make Fangio a pain in the ass?