Why not Aaron Rodgers?

Now that we’ve survived the Watson fiasco (for now), if Tua fails to impress the rest of the season, why not make a run at A-Rod? There’s a ton of reasons to scoff at this, but hear me out. I think I can address all the reasons why it wouldn’t happen:- ARod doesn’t cost us any draft capital. He’s almost certainly walking away from GB this offseason and still has 3-4 years of high quality football ahead of him IMO.- Miami can terminate Flores and Grier at the end of the season and tell Arod that he can hand pick his next GM, HC and OC. He’s been frustrated in GB because they never seek his input. In Miami he could finish out his HOF career on his terms with coaches he wants to play for.- We could be aggressive and bring Devante Adams with him. I’m sure GB will franchise Adams, but Miami could either negotiate with the Packers on compensation and try and to acquire him for something along the lines of a 1st and a 3rd, but even if Miami just bit the bullet and gave up the two #1’s required to sign a tagged player, wouldn’t it be worth it if it netted us Arod AND Adams? There’s ZERO percent chance we’d net 2 players of that quality by keeping the picks.- Miami commits to resigning Gesecki, along with hitting the FA market hard for quality O-lineman. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine most of the decent lineman on the market saying yes to a Miami team that had just added Rodgers and Adams.- The Defense has enough talent that a new coaching staff should have no problems fielding a competitive unit on that side of the ball. On Offense, a unit that has an improved O-line, Arod at QB, and a nucleus of pass catchers that starts with Adams, Waddle, and Gesecki could be a very impressive group.While Rodgers isn’t as long of a term answer compared to Watson, I think going this route gives us a few advantages if Miami still decides to move on from Tua after the season: We’ll have a top 5 QB that’s not facing future disciplinary action, including what’s bound to be a lengthy suspension, if spending 2 draft picks on Adams lures Rodgers to Miami, we’ve officially acquired 2 players in the top 5 of their positions for LESS draft capital than it would cost us just to trade for Watson in the offseason, Adams still has a lot of tread on the tires so it’s likely that he’s still catching TD’s for Miami after Rodgers retires, and if we hire a competent GM to replace Grier, Miami would be able to identify/start grooming a young QB to take over after Rodgers retires.To me, this scenario is SO MUCH more intelligent than continuing down the rabbit hole pursuing Watson in the offseason. In fact, it makes so much sense, I can’t fathom that Ross would be smart enough to make it happen.