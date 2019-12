Fitzpatrick has shown over his career that he can play well for short periods during a season but he has also proved to be a QB that can not get his team to the next level. He is a nice story for a team with little talent but he is not the answer at the QB position for the Dolphins considering he will be 38 years old next season.

The Dolphins need to go with Rosen or the QB they end up drafting next year and hopefully Fitzpatrick can find a backup job on a team which has a legitimate chance of making the playoffs next season.