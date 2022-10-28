Why not go after Gilmore?

BONG SHULA said: I think Boyer has done a good job this year. He’s coached up young inexperienced talent in the secondary to cover for injuries. And despite the fact he hasn’t been able to run his usual scheme, his D has bailed us out in a couple key spots to secure wins.



As for Gilmore I’d kick the tires. Or that press corner in Washington who wants out. I’d be calling the Bears about R. Smith or T. Jenkins. Anywhere you can potentially poach talent.



I hope Grier is active before the deadline. Let’s load up for a run. Click to expand...

Bears are tagging Smith in the off season. He’s not available, at least not for what we could consider a good deal (to go along with a monster contract).Time to move on from thinking about Smith. Bears have $115 million in cap space. Almost double what the second most cap space on the list have, Atl with about $59 million.We need to draft the right LBs for this defense. I’m ok with renting a corner though.I’m also looking to trade for favorable contracts, not pending free agents.