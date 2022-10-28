Why not go after Gilmore?

risskybzns
I’ve already made it clear on this forum that I don’t like Boyer. But they have three healthy cornerbacks and Indy is tanking, Gilmore played for Boyer when he was in New England. Seems like a perfect fit, and a hell of a lot better player than anything we have on the roster now. If we’re going to make a run, how do you do it with three healthy defensive backs? This is the crap I don’t understand about Grier.