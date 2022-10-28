 Why not go after Gilmore? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why not go after Gilmore?

R

risskybzns

I’ve already made it clear on this forum that I don’t like Boyer. But they have three healthy cornerbacks and Indy is tanking, Gilmore played for Boyer when he was in New England. Seems like a perfect fit, and a hell of a lot better player than anything we have on the roster now. If we’re going to make a run, how do you do it with three healthy defensive backs? This is the crap I don’t understand about Grier.
 
The Ghost

How’s he playing?

His base salary isn’t too bad would cost about $3M the rest of the way. He’d get released in the off season as he’s due almost $8M in salary in 2023. His salary isn’t a problem provided he’s got juice left.

They play Washington Sunday so it appears to be a tanking bowl. Better yet the Wentz bowl.

He’s worth a looksy.
 
royalshank

royalshank

He’s got some juice left but not a ton. So you don’t give up much for him. But if we could swing it for a late round pick I’d do it
 
BONG SHULA

BONG SHULA

I think Boyer has done a good job this year. He’s coached up young inexperienced talent in the secondary to cover for injuries. And despite the fact he hasn’t been able to run his usual scheme, his D has bailed us out in a couple key spots to secure wins.

As for Gilmore I’d kick the tires. Or that press corner in Washington who wants out. I’d be calling the Bears about R. Smith or T. Jenkins. Anywhere you can potentially poach talent.

I hope Grier is active before the deadline. Let’s load up for a run.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

risskybzns said:
I’ve already made it clear on this forum that I don’t like Boyer. But they have three healthy cornerbacks and Indy is tanking, Gilmore played for Boyer when he was in New England. Seems like a perfect fit, and a hell of a lot better player than anything we have on the roster now. If we’re going to make a run, how do you do it with three healthy defensive backs? This is the crap I don’t understand about Grier.
I like it. Makes a lot of sense. But don't overpay.
 
The Ghost

BONG SHULA said:
I think Boyer has done a good job this year. He’s coached up young inexperienced talent in the secondary to cover for injuries. And despite the fact he hasn’t been able to run his usual scheme, his D has bailed us out in a couple key spots to secure wins.

As for Gilmore I’d kick the tires. Or that press corner in Washington who wants out. I’d be calling the Bears about R. Smith or T. Jenkins. Anywhere you can potentially poach talent.

I hope Grier is active before the deadline. Let’s load up for a run.
Bears are tagging Smith in the off season. He’s not available, at least not for what we could consider a good deal (to go along with a monster contract).

Time to move on from thinking about Smith. Bears have $115 million in cap space. Almost double what the second most cap space on the list have, Atl with about $59 million.

We need to draft the right LBs for this defense. I’m ok with renting a corner though.

I’m also looking to trade for favorable contracts, not pending free agents.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

I'm not completely sold that the Colts are tanking just yet. The change at quarterback conveniently came during a week in which Ryan is injured and wasn't going to play this week anyway. At 3-3-1 and just a half game back in a division that is very weak, I don't think they are done yet. In particular, I expect them to play Ehlinger this week and if (when) he doesn't look good, to immediately elevate Nick Foles into the starting spot.
 
Pitbull13

risskybzns said:
I’ve already made it clear on this forum that I don’t like Boyer. But they have three healthy cornerbacks and Indy is tanking, Gilmore played for Boyer when he was in New England. Seems like a perfect fit, and a hell of a lot better player than anything we have on the roster now. If we’re going to make a run, how do you do it with three healthy defensive backs? This is the crap I don’t understand about Grier.
He's not good
 
