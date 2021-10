SQuinn17 said: Sanders was 8/9 from 50+ last year and we just paid him a ton of $, so what gives!?!? For an offense that has trouble putting points on the board, that was about as weak of a call I've seen in the last few years. Click to expand...

because you don't want risk missinhg it and giving the Colts the ball near midfield against Miami's defense. Pinning them inside the 5 is not a bad choice. I would say 55 yard field goals are less than a 50/50 shot of making it. As it turned out by punting the ball and playing solid defense the Dolphins were able to start their next drive inside Colts territory and in that situation you should have a bette than 50/50 shot at the fg and decent chance of getting a td. The odds were fine, but the end result didn't play out.I know people are saying the coaching staff was coahing scared, but a majority of the coaches in the league would have punted in that situation too.