Why Players Are Attracted To Coach McDaniel

juniorseau55 said:
Gives me a bony.
why-are-you-why-are-you-gay.gif
 
In Indonesian, maybe in Hindu too, "guru" just means teacher. Not super special genius that knows everything, just somebody that teaches. That's what I like about him, he is a good teacher. Offensive genius stuff gets way too hyped. Things are not that complicated, its about finding an advantage and being able to teach the players are yo execute and exploit it.
 
keller377 said:
In Indonesian, maybe in Hindu too, "guru" just means teacher. Not super special genius that knows everything, just somebody that teaches. That's what I like about him, he is a good teacher. Offensive genius stuff gets way too hyped. Things are not that complicated, its about finding an advantage and being able to teach the players are yo execute and exploit it.
The phins had offensive genius once.... turns out he was nothing more than a coffee gopher for Nationwide Insurance pitch man
 
I will say I can't remember a time where players have supported a Miami hire like this. Yeah yeah there has been hype around other coaches hired here but this seems a bit different to me. Hopefully it ends differently too, we've paid our dues, get us a conference championship!
 
andyahs said:
His glasses?

His wife?

He's a nerd?

Good stuff @Vaark Hoping he's the answer this time.
I've been trying to fall back in love with a head coach since Jimmy Johnson's era. I was therefore a bit with Tony Sparano, but that's been there for 25 years and counting.
 
