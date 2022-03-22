Why Players Are Attracted To Coach McDaniel

Vaark
Refreshing!
His glasses?
Gives me a bony.
In Indonesian, maybe in Hindu too, "guru" just means teacher. Not super special genius that knows everything, just somebody that teaches. That's what I like about him, he is a good teacher. Offensive genius stuff gets way too hyped. Things are not that complicated, its about finding an advantage and being able to teach the players are yo execute and exploit it.
I've been trying to fall back in love with a head coach since Jimmy Johnson's era. I was therefore a bit with Tony Sparano, but that's been there for 25 years and counting.
yes we laugh my friend, yes we haveHopefully it ends differently too, we've paid our dues, get us a conference championship!