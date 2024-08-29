 Why so much concern for OLIne? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why so much concern for OLIne?

McDuffiePhan

McDuffiePhan

Mar 16, 2023
217
736
25
Vancouver
I read a lot on this forum and see so many who in almost every post complains about the Offensive Line. Most concern is for RG then probably centre or the interior in general. I then hear Grier and Tua say things like we are fine and the ball gets out quickly. I watch and see the ball get out extremely fast. Then I see plays break down and sometimes they look awful and the line does not block well and in the past (here is looking at you Jesse) Tua gets killed.

Now if we make this basic and say there are 40 apples to give the whole starting offense. Tua gets 5, Tyreek gets 5, Waddle gets 4, Terron Amstead gets 4, Jackson now gets 3 but last year at this time would have had to have given 3, Mostert and Achane get 3 each. That is 27/40

This is now given to the rest of the offense. Poor Ingold gets screwed like all FB's do. Jonnu Smith knows he will get many more apples next year and the interior Line, 3rd receiver etc. get the scraps.

Why do we not get more apples! Sign that RG for 4 apples!

For 90% of the plays with a sub par Line last year, that had an injury rate that put them in the top few teams, we looked really good with this offense. Like exceptionally good at times.

So what is wrong? We have a quick executing offense that relies on a very accurate QB and elite and fast weapons. The only thing stopping this offense is injury or a mastermind defensive guy like that time we went to SF a couple of years ago and got destroyed.

Relax when your QB and GM tell you we are fine. They will never lie nor should we expect more from those bottom positions of value in this offense.
 
There is so much concern for a few reasons.

1. This offense looked upstoppable when we had a healthy and good line, but that only happened for like 60 snaps last year. Since then, we've lost multiple starters, and slotted in lower level players to replace them. Wynn isn't healthy again, and so we've basically downgraded at 3 spots on the line.
2. In games where we needed tough yards, to be able to run the ball up the middle, it just didn't happen. That will likely only be worse with the guys on the interior this year versus our projected starting three from last year.
 
Because when one starter goes out, there's a significant performance drop. When you only have 1 starter at the end of the season, your Superbowl hopes have dwindled.
 
It's not injuries, it's not specific players skills, its the fact that no longer term solution has been deployed to solidify the group. There have been stopgap signings made which ignore other inefficiencies and have still struggled to draft new players to learn under vets.

It isnt an "apples" problem, it's a long term thought process problem that continues to this day with Grier not being worried about the line, then when one link breaks the entire line starts to collapse (Cotton was the one who put Williams on IR, etc.).
 
BE careful, I made some comments like this in another thread and people started attacking me.

Its the same story as last year. Everyone thought our OL needed more, then we played quite well. I trust Grier and McDaniel here....not the posters or critics who keep beating a dead horse.
 
srp1979 said:
BE careful, I made some comments like this in another thread and people started attacking me.

Its the same story as last year. Everyone thought our OL needed more, then we played quite well. I trust Grier and McDaniel here....not the posters or critics who keep beating a dead horse.
Who did you quote? They must have me blocked! Haha
 
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
Because when one starter goes out, there's a significant performance drop. When you only have 1 starter at the end of the season, you're Superbowl hopes have dwindled.
Unfortunately injuries aren't controllable and bringing in back ups from other systems aren't necessarily gonna be better than the back ups we already have
 
srp1979 said:
BE careful, I made some comments like this in another thread and people started attacking me.

Its the same story as last year. Everyone thought our OL needed more, then we played quite well. I trust Grier and McDaniel here....not the posters or critics who keep beating a dead horse.
So you think last years OL played well?
 
Nappy Roots said:
So you think last years OL played well?
It objectively played well. Obviously injuries took their toll, but when the starting Oline was healthy, it played extremely well. It even played well when Armstead was out, but we eventually lost 60% of the starters and it was too much to overcome late in the year.

This forum had the exact same concerns this time last year, and Grier said "relax" and he was right. I see no reason why he won't be right again.
 
Because people who haven’t even seen them play yet (and they may be right) know they are crepe.
They also know Grier is solely responsible and no one else has any input.
Even if the Dolphins win Superb Owl the O line knockers will say “yeah but if we had a decent O line we would have won by more.
 
I mean, we may have hit on a permanet center in Meyers, he had a great preseason. This would be a huge win for us because I am not huge fan of Brewer, lets up to many pressures.

We know what both our tackles bring, LT is old and great but has the injury bug every year, RT, Jackson is good and starting to play at a high level.

Eich at LG should be just fine.

Jones is a concern, lots of unknowns there.

Then the last major concern is DEPTH. Paul is a monster in this spot, he has ELITE size and strength, he is mean player too, i hope this kid is learning everything he can from Armstead.

Just my 2 cents and I hope we stay healthy, fingers crossed.
 
