Why so much concern for OLIne?

I read a lot on this forum and see so many who in almost every post complains about the Offensive Line. Most concern is for RG then probably centre or the interior in general. I then hear Grier and Tua say things like we are fine and the ball gets out quickly. I watch and see the ball get out extremely fast. Then I see plays break down and sometimes they look awful and the line does not block well and in the past (here is looking at you Jesse) Tua gets killed.



Now if we make this basic and say there are 40 apples to give the whole starting offense. Tua gets 5, Tyreek gets 5, Waddle gets 4, Terron Amstead gets 4, Jackson now gets 3 but last year at this time would have had to have given 3, Mostert and Achane get 3 each. That is 27/40



This is now given to the rest of the offense. Poor Ingold gets screwed like all FB's do. Jonnu Smith knows he will get many more apples next year and the interior Line, 3rd receiver etc. get the scraps.



Why do we not get more apples! Sign that RG for 4 apples!



For 90% of the plays with a sub par Line last year, that had an injury rate that put them in the top few teams, we looked really good with this offense. Like exceptionally good at times.



So what is wrong? We have a quick executing offense that relies on a very accurate QB and elite and fast weapons. The only thing stopping this offense is injury or a mastermind defensive guy like that time we went to SF a couple of years ago and got destroyed.



Relax when your QB and GM tell you we are fine. They will never lie nor should we expect more from those bottom positions of value in this offense.