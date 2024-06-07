 Why the Buffalo bills will decline | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why the Buffalo bills will decline

QB is going to take a step back with losing diggs and Davis

Oline could be a little worse losing morse and with their rt coming off shoulder surgery

No true blue chip weapons

Von Miller is washed and a bunch of guys up front.

Milano coming off season ending injury, is he the same?

5 guys lost in the secondary all very experienced

The dolphins/ jets got better

I don't believe in the jets at all but I think Rodgers should make them competitive to some degree
 
I think the Jets o-line is worse then ours , I think Rogers is gonna be running for his life .
 
Imagine if they lose Week 1 to Arizona in Buffalo, that'll be real fun to watch........as long as we beat Jacksonville
 
