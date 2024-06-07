Why the Buffalo bills will decline

Marino48hof
QB is going to take a step back with losing diggs and Davis
Oline could be a little worse losing morse and with their rt coming off shoulder surgery
No true blue chip weapons
Von Miller is washed and a bunch of guys up front.
Milano coming off season ending injury, is he the same?
5 guys lost in the secondary all very experienced
The dolphins/ jets got better
I don't believe in the jets at all but I think Rodgers should make them competitive to some degree
