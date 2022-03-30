Why the Dolphins Are Going for It and Why They Had No Choice The Miami Dolphins made some big splash moves after shoring up their depth and re-signing their own players early in free agency as proof they're done with their rebuilding phase

"All I know is the players that I've talked to in the locker room in the building, everybody's ready to take that next step. And that's all of our goals is to take that next step .... and close? They've already been close. I'd like to progress further. And so whatever that means ... I've been in the league long enough to stay away from stamped headlines. A lot of things can happen, but I can tell you that the expectations are to move forward. And when you're a game away, I'll let you fill in the dots."