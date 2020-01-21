Why the Dolphins shouldn't draft Jordan Love

Personally I think this guy sucks and will be a bust in the NFL, but that's not what this thread is about.

A lot of people have been pumping this guy's tires lately saying he should be the pick of the Dolphins pass on Tua or Herbert. I disagree. Here's why:

Love is nowhere near being NFL ready. He struggled against crappy Mountain West defenses. He's got a good arm but has trouble reading defenses and has poor pocket presence (The same thing Tannehill got roasted here over) He has a lot about his game that he needs to work on. Miami would be a terrible landing spot for him because we need a guy who can start sooner rather than later. Love is the definition of the word "project" He would be better off going to a team like Pittsburgh, New Orleans, or Detroit... teams that have QB's but may be looking to move on in a few years. He could be developed by a team like Detroit, who has Stafford and wouldn't have to play right away. Passing on Tua or Herbert is how you end up with Chad Henne instead of Matt Ryan.

Not only that, but there is a lot of pressure from the owner and the fan base to bring a spark to this franchise. Drafting some no-name guy out of some nothing school in Utah does not do that. Chris Grier's job is at stake here, and I just can't picture him gambling that on a project QB.
 
Loosing his entire receiving core and I believe 60% of his offensive line definitely hurt him and brought into glaring light his weaknesses. He has a lot of physical tools people will like. I agree he needs to sit at least a year and grasp the NFL due to a bigger jump in talent than most of the other prospects face. As mentioned by other posters he has some poor eye and body manipulation and tends to stare people down. I know nothing about coaching that out of people but his pre draft workouts including this week at the senior bowl will make or break him as a top 8-10 guy.
 
Dolphinator530 said:
Loosing his entire receiving core and I believe 60% of his offensive line definitely hurt him and brought into glaring light his weaknesses. He has a lot of physical tools people will like. I agree he needs to sit at least a year and grasp the NFL due to a bigger jump in talent than most of the other prospects face. As mentioned by other posters he has some poor eye and body manipulation and tends to stare people down. I know nothing about coaching that out of people but his pre draft workouts including this week at the senior bowl will make or break him as a top 8-10 guy.
His offense line still wasn't bad though. I watched some of his games and he still had time to throw. He reminds me of EJ Manuel... a guy who had some tools but realistically should have went in the 3rd round. Instead, Buffalo's GM got cute and thought their coach could fix his problems and drafted him in the first.

The point I'm trying to make is that the Dolphins need someone who is NFL ready. Tua, Herbert, and maybe even Fromm are those guys. Chad Henne had a big arm too, but none of that matters when you don't have it between the ears. A team like Detroit could take a chance on him because he wouldn't have to play for a few years. He could develop behind Stafford until A) he's ready to take over from him or B) the Lions could trade him to a QB needy team for a 1st, like what New England did with Garrapolo (it might have been a 2nd with them)
 
Tom Olivadotti said:
Personally I think this guy sucks and will be a bust in the NFL, but that's not what this thread is about.

A lot of people have been pumping this guy's tires lately saying he should be the pick of the Dolphins pass on Tua or Herbert. I disagree. Here's why:

Love is nowhere near being NFL ready. He struggled against crappy Mountain West defenses. He's got a good arm but has trouble reading defenses and has poor pocket presence (The same thing Tannehill got roasted here over) He has a lot about his game that he needs to work on. Miami would be a terrible landing spot for him because we need a guy who can start sooner rather than later. Love is the definition of the word "project" He would be better off going to a team like Pittsburgh, New Orleans, or Detroit... teams that have QB's but may be looking to move on in a few years. He could be developed by a team like Detroit, who has Stafford and wouldn't have to play right away. Passing on Tua or Herbert is how you end up with Chad Henne instead of Matt Ryan.

Not only that, but there is a lot of pressure from the owner and the fan base to bring a spark to this franchise. Drafting some no-name guy out of some nothing school in Utah does not do that. Chris Grier's job is at stake here, and I just can't picture him gambling that on a project QB.
Are you a Tua supporter?
 
Dolphinator530 said:
Loosing his entire receiving core and I believe 60% of his offensive line definitely hurt him and brought into glaring light his weaknesses. He has a lot of physical tools people will like. I agree he needs to sit at least a year and grasp the NFL due to a bigger jump in talent than most of the other prospects face. As mentioned by other posters he has some poor eye and body manipulation and tends to stare people down. I know nothing about coaching that out of people but his pre draft workouts including this week at the senior bowl will make or break him as a top 8-10 guy.
I was pretty sure he lost 100% of his OL. Plus his TE security blanket Dax Raymond, plus his top 3 WRs, plus Darwin Thompson whom the offense was pretty much built around. Plus his play caller, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, head coach, etc.

He could be ready to play a little sooner than folks think. He's got NFL throws in his tool kit that OCs can call immediately.
 
ckparrothead said:
I was pretty sure he lost 100% of his OL. Plus his TE security blanket Dax Raymond, plus his top 3 WRs, plus Darwin Thompson whom the offense was pretty much built around. Plus his play caller, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, head coach, etc.

He could be ready to play a little sooner than folks think. He's got NFL throws in his tool kit that OCs can call immediately.
I don't buy that as an excuse. It's not like he had NFL level talent around him that he lost. The drop off really wasn't that much. He throws interceptions at a Jameis Winston like pace in college. I don't see that changing in the pros. When you draft poor college players due to measurables alone, you usually end up with even poorer NFL players. Remember Dion Jordan? Sucked in college, was an athletic freak, drafted #3 overall and was the biggest bust in Dolphins history all because of this stupid "upside" mindset.
 
Tom Olivadotti said:
I don't buy that as an excuse. It's not like he had NFL level talent around him that he lost. The drop off really wasn't that much. He throws interceptions at a Jameis Winston like pace in college. I don't see that changing in the pros. When you draft poor college players due to measurables alone, you usually end up with even poorer NFL players. Remember Dion Jordan? Sucked in college, was an athletic freak, drafted #3 overall and was the biggest bust in Dolphins history all because of this stupid "upside" mindset.
He threw interceptions in 2019. He didn't really in 2018. Gotta ask yourself why that is.

Losing players isn't about losing NFL players. It's about losing the guys you would trust to tag a route the right way, to get the right depth, to beat his level of competition in this situation, etc. Losing the offensive coaches had an even more dramatic effect because their play calling, route choices, everything looked far and away less rational than it had in the two years before.

Call it an 'excuse' all you want. Dan Marino was crap his final year at Pitt, when they had some turmoil. He was brilliant the year before.

Oh and he threw 46 interceptions in 24 games those final two years. So much for that argument.
 
ckparrothead said:
I was pretty sure he lost 100% of his OL. Plus his TE security blanket Dax Raymond, plus his top 3 WRs, plus Darwin Thompson whom the offense was pretty much built around. Plus his play caller, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, head coach, etc.

He could be ready to play a little sooner than folks think. He's got NFL throws in his tool kit that OCs can call immediately.
I knew he had lost a significant part of his offense but not to that extent. I think his measurements and skill set are very very intriguing. I will be eager to see how his whiteboard sessions and interviews go. With the structure in place Miami has no real pressure to play a guy early and give him the time to develop. And in my opinion in the direction of the game shows that your quarterback needs to be able to extend plays of avoid pressure and go off script when needed. And love may very well possess the skill set that best fits that, I am very much looking forward to reports from his senior bowl workouts. I am honestly a huge Tua guy But that is because my college team plays in his conference so I am far more exposed to his abilities. But it’s hard not to find Love’s skill set and potential extremely intriguing
 
ckparrothead said:
He threw interceptions in 2019. He didn't really in 2018. Gotta ask yourself why that is.

Losing players isn't about losing NFL players. It's about losing the guys you would trust to tag a route the right way, to get the right depth, to beat his level of competition in this situation, etc. Losing the offensive coaches had an even more dramatic effect because their play calling, route choices, everything looked far and away less rational than it had in the two years before.

Call it an 'excuse' all you want. Dan Marino was crap his final year at Pitt, when they had some turmoil. He was brilliant the year before.

Oh and he threw 46 interceptions in 24 games those final two years. So much for that argument.
Different era. Marino also played against better teams.

Another concern of his was his recent marijuana arrest. Now, weed isn't really a big deal but when you're a QB, you're essentially the face of the team. To me that shows he's not a leader among men. I remember watching EJ Manuel when he was drafted by the Bills. I knew he was a bust before he even played a single game in the pros. I knew he wasn't a leader among men and that having a big arm wasn't going to help him because he didn't have it between the ears. I honestly don't even think Love gets drafted in the first round unless some team reaches. I just hope that team isn't us. There are just too many red flags with this guy.
 
Dolphinator530 said:
I knew he had lost a significant part of his offense but not to that extent. I think his measurements and skill set are very very intriguing. I will be eager to see how his whiteboard sessions and interviews go.
This is where I think he will struggle. I've heard him speak and he doesn't sound all that intelligent to me. Plus, his football IQ has been put into question. That's why I think he's a project, not a 1st rounder.
 
Tom Olivadotti said:
Different era. Marino also played against better teams.

Another concern of his was his recent marijuana arrest. Now, weed isn't really a big deal but when you're a QB, you're essentially the face of the team. To me that shows he's not a leader among men. I remember watching EJ Manuel when he was drafted by the Bills. I knew he was a bust before he even played a single game in the pros. I knew he wasn't a leader among men and that having a big arm wasn't going to help him because he didn't have it between the ears. I honestly don't even think Love gets drafted in the first round unless some team reaches. I just hope that team isn't us. There are just too many red flags with this guy.
OK, boomer.
 
