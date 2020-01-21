Why the Dolphins shouldn't draft Jordan Love

Personally I think this guy sucks and will be a bust in the NFL, but that's not what this thread is about.



A lot of people have been pumping this guy's tires lately saying he should be the pick of the Dolphins pass on Tua or Herbert. I disagree. Here's why:



Love is nowhere near being NFL ready. He struggled against crappy Mountain West defenses. He's got a good arm but has trouble reading defenses and has poor pocket presence (The same thing Tannehill got roasted here over) He has a lot about his game that he needs to work on. Miami would be a terrible landing spot for him because we need a guy who can start sooner rather than later. Love is the definition of the word "project" He would be better off going to a team like Pittsburgh, New Orleans, or Detroit... teams that have QB's but may be looking to move on in a few years. He could be developed by a team like Detroit, who has Stafford and wouldn't have to play right away. Passing on Tua or Herbert is how you end up with Chad Henne instead of Matt Ryan.



Not only that, but there is a lot of pressure from the owner and the fan base to bring a spark to this franchise. Drafting some no-name guy out of some nothing school in Utah does not do that. Chris Grier's job is at stake here, and I just can't picture him gambling that on a project QB.