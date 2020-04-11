Why the Hate for Chan Gailey?

No clue how he is at developing QB, because he hasn't had a young QB to develop since Kordell Stewart, but as a OC he's actually been solid considering the talent he had. His last 4 years as a play caller he's had the 14th,19th,10th and 26th offense his final season. Talent wise he had a below average offense each of those seasons. Outside of his final year with the Jets were everything went wrong for that team he overachieved on offense for 3 straight years. He has around 15 years of play calling experience and was one of the Original NFL guys to run a spread offense. We're going to see a ton of 3-4 WR sets, which is going to help our rookie transition to the NFL very well and it will help the O-Line.
 
I don't think "hate" is the right word.

His hire just came out of left field.
 
