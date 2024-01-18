Why the Season was a Failure

Fan Since the 70s
As they say "a team takes on the personality of its coach." Mike McDaniel's non-serious personality permits a "fun and games" team culture exemplified by a circus-like atmosphere and rehearsed end zone celebrations. Add to that the in-season Hard Knocks production and you have a team revolving far too much around "entertaining" and not enough around driven seriousness. When such a team encounters teams serious and determined to make the playoffs late in the season, it'll simply find it too difficult to switch gears on the fly all the way from "fun and games" to "all business," and it'll be beaten by such teams.
This is why the team's late-season second-half performance was so staggeringly poor in comparison to its late-season first-half performance, and more generally the reason for the downfall of the season overall.