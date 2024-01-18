Why the Season was a Failure

Were there distractions? sure but let's not forget Hard Knocks was forced on them. McDaniel in many ways is a product of modern day society where it's a nicey nice approach (not saying this is a bad thing persay) as we're told not to hurt peoples feelings so he is more of a positive build you up guy even when it's clear sometimes you need an a$$ kicking to get a reaction.



Ultimately the reason we failed is because our offense was one dimensional and got exposed against the good teams. Good teams got physical at the line of scrimmage, took away the middle of the field and sat their safeties deep refusing to be beat consistently.



MM had neither the nuance to change it or the personal and so ultimately we weren't good enough. We can blame Grier, MM, Tua, the play calling, injuries maybe some maybe all contributed but in the end we just weren't good enough. Now we have some big time decisions to make in the off-season.



We may well end up with a team on paper that doesn't look as strong as the one that started this season due to cap casualties so the draft will be vital. That is unless Grier uses another 1st round pick to trade for an impact player. Sooner or later that will catch up to the team though as you need young talent on rookie deals to sustain a good team long term.