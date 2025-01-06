Why the sky may not be falling (or maybe it is) Chris Grier Edition

Look I believe Grier should have been fired and it’s probably hard to find someone that doesn’t believe that. However if McDaniel’s and him can get on the same page that everyone else is in with fixing the line and trenches then maybe just maybe things can work out.



Let’s rewind to 2020. We drafted Tua and one of the first things Grier did was attempt to build him a line as 3 of the high picks were Jackson,Hunt and Eich. Yes Eich sucks but Hunt turned into a premier guard and Jackson is a solid tackle who apparently our run game depends on because it went to **** as soon as he got injured. He also drafted Tunsil, an all pro tackle. Yeah he fell to us but still record shows 3 out of 4 high pick linemen have been all pro to atleast above average players. Paul also appears to be a hit although early to tell but the tape has been positive so far. Could he be 4 out of 5?



If we look into free agency and the line, Grier signed Armstead as soon as he was available. Hes always hurt but it’s hard to pass up a player of his caliber and presence in the locker room when he’s available. We signed Connor Williams who was an elite center and now brewer who finished around as a top 5ish center this year. 3/3 on starter caliber price free agents.



My point is given the money and resources Grier has actually been solid to very good bringing in oline talent.



This year was always kind of a wash year, we were in cap hell and had to go bargain bin shopping and that he did finding gems like Campbell, Brooks, Fuller, Brewer. Had some duds like poyer and obj but that’s usually what happens when you shop at the dollar store for what you expect to be high impact players.



His comments about not being worried about the line rubbed people the wrong way but what was he supposed to say and what options did we have with negative cap?



None of this changes my opinion nor will it probably change anyone else’s nor should it but it’s why it could work if McDaniel’s and him are on the same page and agree we can’t scheme our way around a bad line (McDaniel’s philosophy) and they agree to fix it then this is a competitive football team that wins 11+ games.



With the 13th pick and a full draft of actually having picks in 1st,2nd,3rd, two 4ths and two 5ths along with same cap to work with, Miami has the picks and money to fix the line while giving Weaver some guys that fit his scheme rather than the patchwork roster we gave him this year.