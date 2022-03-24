Why this FA haul makes so much sense

Can anyone recall a FA period where we addressed so many needs in one go? When we make a big splash - like Mike Wallace or Suh for example - we had a habit of not resigning other guys and leaving holes. Take Wallace - we signed him but let Reggie Bush walk. Essentially we came out net neutral on paper based on expected production of yards and TDs vs stacking good players. Which brings me to this year and what we did well:



1. Said **** this offensive line and signed the best T and a Guard who clearly is way better than anyone we have. We didn’t let our pide in all of the young guys we drafted get in the way of seeking a massive upgrade. Now go get a center :)



2. Resigned a ton of solid role players like Needham, Smythe and all the LBs. We didn’t create holes while at the same time, don’t be surprised if some of these guys are beaten out by yet to be signed FAs or draft picks. But worst case scenario is we have a bunch of solid players coming back.



3. Kept our top FAs in Gesicki and Ogbah. In the past we’d sign a big name player and let other top starters walk - coming out no better at the macro level. Gesicki was the best TE in FA and Ogbah one of the best DEs. Well done to NOT leave a bunch of holes.



4. Trading for Hill - not a FA but a brilliant move. And we gave up about 0 future starters in those picks based on their draft position and how tend to pick late in round 1. Simply put, we weren’t going to draft anyone(s) who would make an impact like Hill.



5. And we still have 2 no 1s next year. Bravo.



Best FA period I can recall.