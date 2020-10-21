Why tip our hand?

This was done in order to appease all those who endlessly cried for Tua to replace Fitz.

Flores probably didn't want to hear two more weeks of all those who have been wailing for Tua to start since he was drafted.



This is the big boy league. Now everyone knows Tua is starting including Darnold. Flores knows this is a test for Tua, the offensive line and the entire team.



No where to run or hide. It is time to play and see what Tua brings to the table, but they probably will play a very conservative game, win or lose. Keep Tua alive for at least one game!



The team has two weeks to prepare for this game. No excuses. This game will really show where the Fins are, good, bad, or otherwise.



The first four games for this team were really preseason. They are much improved from last year--except for Fitz, he is what he is.



Fitz did what they brought him over here to do and now it is Tua Time! Flores and Co. are still working their plan. Tua has 10 games to show if he is the franchise QB many of us believe he is to be.



We will know a lot more about this team in another few weeks.............................