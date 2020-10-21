Why tip our hand?

Brad528

I dont understand the logic behind tipping our hand letting the rams know that Tua will be the starter. There is zero reason to say anything. Now they can prepare for him and im sure being left vs right handed has to make a difference preparation wise .even if you p u are going to make an announcement why not wait till way closer to game day .
 
I see two sides to this..it’s a good question..

1) you don’t say a thing and you come out on gameday with Tua in full RPO mode and absolutely spank the Rams because they didn’t practice for Rpo.

2) you show your commitment to him and the world and allow him to feel the gameplan as if it were his own..no secrets just pure assurance the you are our guy, and we don’t care who knows it, just try and come stop me..

a lot of the NFL players love Tua...what I love about Tua as well is how he handles himself around teammates during game stretches, he’s so confident, there no goofing, everyone arounf him is like a little kid excited and he’s cool just all cool as hell..
 
So he can get majority of the practice reps with the number ones, it's not like they were going to be able to keep that from the media. It's best just to get it out there and let the chips fall the way that may, leave no doubt.
 
Brad528 said:
I dont understand the logic behind tipping our hand letting the rams know that Tua will be the starter. There is zero reason to say anything. Now they can prepare for him and im sure being left vs right handed has to make a difference preparation wise .even if you p u are going to make an announcement why not wait till way closer to game day .
This was done in order to appease all those who endlessly cried for Tua to replace Fitz.
Flores probably didn't want to hear two more weeks of all those who have been wailing for Tua to start since he was drafted.

This is the big boy league. Now everyone knows Tua is starting including Darnold. Flores knows this is a test for Tua, the offensive line and the entire team.

No where to run or hide. It is time to play and see what Tua brings to the table, but they probably will play a very conservative game, win or lose. Keep Tua alive for at least one game!

The team has two weeks to prepare for this game. No excuses. This game will really show where the Fins are, good, bad, or otherwise.

The first four games for this team were really preseason. They are much improved from last year--except for Fitz, he is what he is.

Fitz did what they brought him over here to do and now it is Tua Time! Flores and Co. are still working their plan. Tua has 10 games to show if he is the franchise QB many of us believe he is to be.

We will know a lot more about this team in another few weeks.............................
 
Nonsense. Not tipping our hand at all.

They have as much clue as to what will do as you!

:lol:

FYI -- there ain't no tape on NFL Tua.

Kinda like --- "now you see me

now you don't!"

where am I?

No one knows!

:woot
 
FaithfulFinFan said:
This was done in order to appease all those who endlessly cried for Tua to replace Fitz.
Flores probably didn't want to hear two more weeks of all those who have been wailing for Tua to start since he was drafted.

This is the big boy league. Now everyone knows Tua is starting including Darnold.
Flores could not give less of a sh!t about people crying for Tua.

And what in the world does Sam Darnold have to do with anything?
 
DrMultimedia said:
No tape other than two passes against NY Jets. Doesn't really matter. Rams will just study tapes of our O.
I was going to say this same thing. A lot depends on the layers of the playbook that he knows. For instance, if he only knew 1/3rd of the playbook, I don't think he'd be the starting qb. I think the Rams will study film, concepts, but there isn't much to prepare for with Tua. I'm sure the harder part of this is on Tua considering he's going to have to know that the Rams are going to disguise coverages, blitzes... where will it come from? I think he will be ready.
 
FaithfulFinFan said:
This was done in order to appease all those who endlessly cried for Tua to replace Fitz.
Flores probably didn't want to hear two more weeks of all those who have been wailing for Tua to start since he was drafted.

This is the big boy league. Now everyone knows Tua is starting including Darnold. Flores knows this is a test for Tua, the offensive line and the entire team.

No where to run or hide. It is time to play and see what Tua brings to the table, but they probably will play a very conservative game, win or lose. Keep Tua alive for at least one game!

The team has two weeks to prepare for this game. No excuses. This game will really show where the Fins are, good, bad, or otherwise.

The first four games for this team were really preseason. They are much improved from last year--except for Fitz, he is what he is.

Fitz did what they brought him over here to do and now it is Tua Time! Flores and Co. are still working their plan. Tua has 10 games to show if he is the franchise QB many of us believe he is to be.

We will know a lot more about this team in another few weeks.............................
I don't think this coaching staff is making any decisions based on appeasing anyone crying - outside Grier or Ross at least. Otherwise, i'm on board with what you are preaching. He'll be practicing as the starter so it will be out there anyway, might as well make it official and direct for the whole team, cut out any ancillary BS that would come with keeping it under wraps and just get to work preparing as a unit.
 
