Why Tua is better than Josh Allen.

As of Week 3, among QB's with at least 10 red zone pass attempts, Tua Tagovailoa is 4th in the entire NFL in red zone completion percentage!! behind only Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Carson Wentz!! All three of those QB's (Mahomes, Rodgers, Wentz) have led their teams to a Super Bowl win!!!





Tua may not have the greatest cannon of an arm, like Allen. Tua is not the best in the NFL inbetween the 20's. But what Tua DOES have, is that he is elite at mid to short throws with his incredible pinpoint accurate passing. Which makes him a beast in the red zone, because the field is shortened. The red zone plays into Tua's strengths perfectly.







Meanwhile, Josh Allen is showing he is not as clutch as Tua in close games. Yesterday, he went 2 of 4 in the red zone, while Tua was 3 of 3. You can have all the time of possession and empty yards, but you have to convert in the red zone. Under Josh Allen, the Bills have lost a bunch of games when the score is decided by less than 3 points.







Now that Tua has some weapons... we are seeing Tua use his strengths to the fullest. It's incredible.







LETS GO DOLPHINS!!!!