Why Tua won't win the MVP regardless of how the rest of the season goes...

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
- Jan 22, 2008
- 16,398
- 39,302
- Montreal
This has been on my mind for a while now, and while some posters have done a good job of explaining it (@j-off-her-doll , @rafael and other) I don't think its an easy point to make. The type of skills that make Tua such a great QB aren't noticeable on TV when watching the game, I'd go as far as to say they're actually counter-productive to winning individual awards. These skills make everything look easier as they eliminate so much of what defenses can accomplish against you. When **** looks easy, it doesn't really lead to people thinking you're doing anything great.
When you have to run 20 yards sideways, use 17 seconds to complete a 15 yard pass... that **** looks amazing, and hard, dudes a ****ing nightmare to deal with. When the ball is out under 2 seconds for a 45 yard pass to a wide open Tyreek Hill, not so much. It's not that people don't get the value in that, it's just that it doesn't seem to be a particular skill by any player individually. And so that **** rarely translates to individual awards. Anyway, I fell across this video and it's probably been posted already but holidays and all, I'm sure I've missed some threads. This is Mike McDaniel explaining what I'm doing a horrible job of trying to explain.
