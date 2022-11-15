 Why wasn't Herbert put in concussion protocol? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why wasn't Herbert put in concussion protocol?

brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,355
Reaction score
9,078
Herbert was briefly pulled, examined, and reentered in the third quarter.

Question: Why was Bridgewater pulled against the Jets by a replay offical but Herbert was not here? The replay official said Bridgewater 'waddled' (which was shown not to be true).....Herbert took a horrible shot to the head, his helmet twisted around, and had to take a knee.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom