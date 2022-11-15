Why wasn't Herbert put in concussion protocol?

brumdog44
Herbert was briefly pulled, examined, and reentered in the third quarter.
Question: Why was Bridgewater pulled against the Jets by a replay offical but Herbert was not here? The replay official said Bridgewater 'waddled' (which was shown not to be true).....Herbert took a horrible shot to the head, his helmet twisted around, and had to take a knee.
