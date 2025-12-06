 Why We Need A Hard A*s Coach And GM And A Culture Reset | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why We Need A Hard A*s Coach And GM And A Culture Reset

This video speaks for itself. Best player on our team too. I think the guy asking the questions is Amron St Brown, and even he is surprised how different it is in Miami, versus Detroit, with regard to what the players are focused on doing with their free time. It is just too easy to screw around in Miami, and not focus on the football. When guys are young, and have lots of money, what do you think they will be tempted to do with their time? It is just really hard to focus on football here. Achane straight tells us, he wasn't even a go out kind of guy until he got here. This is what culture can do. It can have you focus on the football, or it can have you focus on the other things. It may or may not ultimately matter with Achane, but it clearly has mattered for the team in total. We need a culture reset!

 
They have just as many strip clubs in Detroit though for real though.

But you are right it’s gonna take a special coach to succeed in this town
 
they may, but i doubt the girls are as good looking as miami. but regardless, the point is the detroit players are not as focused on doing that as much as the miami players clearly are!
 
