Why We Need A Hard A*s Coach And GM And A Culture Reset

This video speaks for itself. Best player on our team too. I think the guy asking the questions is Amron St Brown, and even he is surprised how different it is in Miami, versus Detroit, with regard to what the players are focused on doing with their free time. It is just too easy to screw around in Miami, and not focus on the football. When guys are young, and have lots of money, what do you think they will be tempted to do with their time? It is just really hard to focus on football here. Achane straight tells us, he wasn't even a go out kind of guy until he got here. This is what culture can do. It can have you focus on the football, or it can have you focus on the other things. It may or may not ultimately matter with Achane, but it clearly has mattered for the team in total. We need a culture reset!



