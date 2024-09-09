Why, why, why...............

SevenIron
.........do we constantly throw the ball five yards behind the line of scrimmage on 3rd and 1, 3rd and 2, 3rd and 3? If I can sit here on the couch with a bbq stain on my shorts, chip crumbs on my shirt and a cold beverage in my hand and know this freaking play is coming, I would be shocked if the professional defensive coaches around the league had no clue it was coming.
I don't know, maybe after three years of running this constantly we must be setting up something big off this formation for the future years.
Sorry about the rant, had to get this off my chest early in the season this year.
Glad we won, Go Fins.
