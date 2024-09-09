 Why, why, why............... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why, why, why...............

.........do we constantly throw the ball five yards behind the line of scrimmage on 3rd and 1, 3rd and 2, 3rd and 3? If I can sit here on the couch with a bbq stain on my shorts, chip crumbs on my shirt and a cold beverage in my hand and know this freaking play is coming, I would be shocked if the professional defensive coaches around the league had no clue it was coming.

I don't know, maybe after three years of running this constantly we must be setting up something big off this formation for the future years.

Sorry about the rant, had to get this off my chest early in the season this year.

Glad we won, Go Fins.
 
Hmm. It worked pretty good on the first possession.
Also think it is likely to get a decent gain. Image 3&13 and you get 7 yards. Not good but sure beats an incompletion or a sack bc the qb had to hold on to the ball.
 
I don't like that lateral passing game too much either, too many loss of yards plays happen there. For once we agree, how about that!
 
It frustrates me when it doesn’t work either, but I get it. We’re a team stacked with playmakers and speed. Get those guys in relatively open space, get a block or two and you can get big chunk plays.

It’s basically a substitute for a running play with better potential on maximum gain. 3 or 4 yard gain can be expected most of the time. Sometimes they go for nothing or a small loss. Sometimes they go for a huge gain.
 
I wouldn't say great, but yeah, they were fine, especially considering the Jags talented front.

Jones's two penalties irritated me more than the actual line play.
Tua did take a couple sack, but at least one was totally on him not getting rid of the ball.
That's why I said they played fine. They played a tough defense. I want to see improvement for sure.
 
