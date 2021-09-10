 Why won’t the dolphin sign veteran running back? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why won’t the dolphin sign veteran running back?

R

risskybzns

Joined
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
The ravens get an injury to the star running back and sign three veteran RB in a week. They just signed Lavarius Murray along with Bell and Freeman. I already know it a lot of people on this forum are going to say they’re washed up they suck that’s why they were cut that’s why they couldn’t get onto another team that’s all BS. The Dolphins are starting the season with a bunch of second string or third string running backs they’re not going to scare anybody and they’re only going to add to the pressure that Tua.will have by not having a solid running game. They already made a huge mistake passing on running backs in the first two rounds of the past two drafts.
Obviously, it’s my opinion but I think they are you making a huge mistake not taking a flyer on one of these veterans.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
I thought we’d add a vet though I don’t think this position is all that important any more given the way the rules have changed. Your RBs need to be good pass catchers and pass protectors. Perhaps Miami feels like the guys they have give them what they need. It’s weird but it is what it is I guess.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
risskybzns said:
The ravens get an injury to the star running back and sign three veteran RB in a week. They just signed Lavarius Murray along with Bell and Freeman. I already know it a lot of people on this forum are going to say they’re washed up they suck that’s why they were cut that’s why they couldn’t get onto another team that’s all BS. The Dolphins are starting the season with a bunch of second string or third string running backs they’re not going to scare anybody and they’re only going to add to the pressure that Tua.will have by not having a solid running game. They already made a huge mistake passing on running backs in the first two rounds of the past two drafts.
Obviously, it’s my opinion but I think they are you making a huge mistake not taking a flyer on one of these veterans.
Because none of the veteran guys that were available were an upgrade. Simple as that.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
risskybzns said:
The ravens get an injury to the star running back and sign three veteran RB in a week. They just signed Lavarius Murray along with Bell and Freeman. I already know it a lot of people on this forum are going to say they’re washed up they suck that’s why they were cut that’s why they couldn’t get onto another team that’s all BS. The Dolphins are starting the season with a bunch of second string or third string running backs they’re not going to scare anybody and they’re only going to add to the pressure that Tua.will have by not having a solid running game. They already made a huge mistake passing on running backs in the first two rounds of the past two drafts.
Obviously, it’s my opinion but I think they are you making a huge mistake not taking a flyer on one of these veterans.
Murray, Bell, and Freeman are 2nd and 3rd string HBs. As you stated the Dolphins already have a bunch of those.

Also, it's not BS to say some of those guys are washed up. Bell hasn't had a 1k season since 2017, Murray is literally the Saints backup HB behind Kamara, and Freeman has averaged 3.6 and 3.2 yards per carry the last 2 years.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
risskybzns said:
The ravens get an injury to the star running back and sign three veteran RB in a week. They just signed Lavarius Murray along with Bell and Freeman. I already know it a lot of people on this forum are going to say they’re washed up they suck that’s why they were cut that’s why they couldn’t get onto another team that’s all BS. The Dolphins are starting the season with a bunch of second string or third string running backs they’re not going to scare anybody and they’re only going to add to the pressure that Tua.will have by not having a solid running game. They already made a huge mistake passing on running backs in the first two rounds of the past two drafts.
Obviously, it’s my opinion but I think they are you making a huge mistake not taking a flyer on one of these veterans.
And who out of those guys are better than what we have right now??? There’s your answer
 
