Why won’t the dolphin sign veteran running back?

The ravens get an injury to the star running back and sign three veteran RB in a week. They just signed Lavarius Murray along with Bell and Freeman. I already know it a lot of people on this forum are going to say they’re washed up they suck that’s why they were cut that’s why they couldn’t get onto another team that’s all BS. The Dolphins are starting the season with a bunch of second string or third string running backs they’re not going to scare anybody and they’re only going to add to the pressure that Tua.will have by not having a solid running game. They already made a huge mistake passing on running backs in the first two rounds of the past two drafts.

Obviously, it’s my opinion but I think they are you making a huge mistake not taking a flyer on one of these veterans.