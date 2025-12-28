tay0365
Why can,McDaniel call a straight game, STOP WITH THE CUTE PLAYS!!!
They just substituted a very possible TD for a FG because he needed to get cute...Again.
Run the dam ball, and just put is straight in Ewers hands when in the redzone.
