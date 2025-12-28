 Why!!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why!!!

We want to lose. You really want to win and bring him back ?

This is Philbjn verse Vikings again 2014
Ugh
 
tay0365 said:
Why can,McDaniel call a straight game, STOP WITH THE CUTE PLAYS!!!

They just substituted a very possible TD for a FG because he needed to get cute...Again.

Run the dam ball, and just put is straight in Ewers hands when in the redzone.
Dude, you’re not gonna get responses by starting threads on posts that should be in the game thread. You’ll have better luck there
 
