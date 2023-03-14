 Wide Receiver | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wide Receiver

SF Dolphin Fan

Not something we talk much about, but Miami potentially has a need for a #3 or #4 wide receiver.

Obviously, Hill and Waddle get the majority of targets and hopefully both stay healthy. There doesn't appear to be a lot of depth, but the Dolphins do have some young players who could step up in EZ and Sanders.

Wilson doesn't look like a great fit. Also, there's not a lot if draft capital to go wide receiver.

How would you address the position?
 
Danny

Danny

Ced Wilson was hurt early last year.....he should do better this year and like you said we have EZ.......they could bring back either Sherfield or Cracraft......no need to draft a WR this year
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

I would put EZ on the field. And/or cracraft. Dude was doing nothing but catching TDs in the beginning of the year last year
 
artdnj

artdnj

He’s got some talent, but seems like he could be a huge dick.
 
R

rafael

At the moment, Wilson is still on the team. He struggled with injured ribs last year so we never got to see how good he is. With Hill, Waddle, Wilson, EE and Sanders we're pretty solid. I'd like to add a guy who would be depth and our return guy.

But as much as I like Wilson, I'd also love to trade him for a pick and bring back Sherfield and/or Cracraft.
 
