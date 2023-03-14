SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Not something we talk much about, but Miami potentially has a need for a #3 or #4 wide receiver.
Obviously, Hill and Waddle get the majority of targets and hopefully both stay healthy. There doesn't appear to be a lot of depth, but the Dolphins do have some young players who could step up in EZ and Sanders.
Wilson doesn't look like a great fit. Also, there's not a lot if draft capital to go wide receiver.
How would you address the position?
Last edited: