Not something we talk much about, but Miami potentially has a need for a #3 or #4 wide receiver.



Obviously, Hill and Waddle get the majority of targets and hopefully both stay healthy. There doesn't appear to be a lot of depth, but the Dolphins do have some young players who could step up in EZ and Sanders.



Wilson doesn't look like a great fit. Also, there's not a lot if draft capital to go wide receiver.



How would you address the position?