Wide Receivers in the 2021 draft

Last year before the draft, I thought that Justin Jefferson was the best WR in last year's class. For what it is worth, I already have the same opinion for this year's draft in 2021. It is not Ja'marr Chase or Jaylen Waddle(even before the injury) or Rondale Moore either.



I think that the guy who will be the next Justin Jefferson for this draft is actually Devonta Smith from Alabama.



I think he has been incredibly productive over the last three years and has already adapted well to Mac Jones style and rhythm as a QB this year.



I have a feeling that Devonta Smith will be the most prolific WR at the next level of all of the prospects coming out. And, he already has a great understanding and connection with Tua!