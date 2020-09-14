Wide reciever options

Booty????Is there anyone to trade for. This group is booty!!
We wouldn’t have picked him anywayReally pissed Dallas drafted Ceedee Lamb before he could fall to Miami a pick later.
Miami wasn't drafting skills high, unless perhaps someone fell a round below where they were ranked on the board.Really pissed Dallas drafted Ceedee Lamb before he could fall to Miami a pick later.
In my pirate and disco eras booty was a good term.Booty????
Is that some bleeding edge hipster lingo?
I've always felt booty was a good thing, under a couple different definitions.
We don’t know that. And never will.We wouldn’t have picked him anyway
They would have drafted Jackson even if Lamb was still on the board. All you have to do is look at the entire draft and it is easy to see that the Dolphins were looking to upgrade the offensive line and the defense and they really weren’t interested in upgrading the skill position players in the draft. Hopefully upgrading the skill positions will be their top priority in next years draft because Tua isn going to need a lot of help if he is going to have success in the NFL.Really pissed Dallas drafted Ceedee Lamb before he could fall to Miami a pick later.