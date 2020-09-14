Wide reciever options

Mach2 said:
Booty????


Is that some bleeding edge hipster lingo?

I've always felt booty was a good thing, under a couple different definitions.
In my pirate and disco eras booty was a good term.

"Aye Captain. That defense you got there is suspect, but those wide receivers are a fine booty!"
 
It's all about context.
She can have a nice booty, and that's good. But if something is booty, it's bad
 
The Patriots have made passing attacks that are much better than Miami's look pretty bad over the years.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Really pissed Dallas drafted Ceedee Lamb before he could fall to Miami a pick later.
They would have drafted Jackson even if Lamb was still on the board. All you have to do is look at the entire draft and it is easy to see that the Dolphins were looking to upgrade the offensive line and the defense and they really weren’t interested in upgrading the skill position players in the draft. Hopefully upgrading the skill positions will be their top priority in next years draft because Tua isn going to need a lot of help if he is going to have success in the NFL.
‘There we’re 5 or 6 WR’s at Alabama that were better than the wide receivers now on the Dolphins.
 
