Wife Pulled the Trigger...In Miami for W18 vs Jets

My wife is awesome. She's not a football fan, but knows my passion for the Miami Dolphins.

She saw my excitement after the big win today and asked "are you free the weekend of January 8?"

I asked "why?"

"That's the only weekend I could get tickets," she said. "Already bought them. Now just looking for flights and hotels."

So week 18 we will be flying from Dallas to Miami, staying the weekend on the beach, and going to the game. Not sure when the game will be, so we booked Friday - Monday. I expect to either be celebrating a playoff birth while the starters rest, or fighting for a playoff spot. Either way, it will be fun to kick the Jets around. Oh yeah, my wife is awesome!

(thread title for Circumstance's enjoyment)
 
Wife and I have never done a Miami weekend/game. We were actually actively planning one last year, but that was one of the periods when Deshaun Watson talks picked up again, and I refused to actively spend money to support that crap.

Would love to see the team this year, but I've got a really complicated series of things coming and just don't have the money for that type of excursion.
 
That is a great time to be here in Miami and watching the Dolphins beat the Jets will make it that much greater. I love the winters in South Florida and January is usually one of the better months to visit.

Enjoy the game and don’t forget that you owe your wife big time now.
 
Winters in Florida are beautiful, its the darn summers that make me afraid to go outside because its either too hot or there's lightning everywhere that are the darn problem.
 
Congrats! That's very cool. Although I hope you only see the Miami starters for about a half as Miami has locked up home field throughout. Still a win though, of course. :chuckle:
 
Good for you buddy! Think me and the better half are going to the Pats game on New Year's Day just because. Ive been there three times and never won, this is the year!!!
 
If we can see our house finished back east by then I'd love for that to be my first Dolphins home game. I really hate the Jests.
 
Oh also there's an awesome spot in South Beach if you guys are down there.

CVI.CHE 105

1245 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 534-8651 https://g.co/kgs/cJgDb4
 
