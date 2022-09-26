Wife Pulled the Trigger...In Miami for W18 vs Jets

My wife is awesome. She's not a football fan, but knows my passion for the Miami Dolphins.



She saw my excitement after the big win today and asked "are you free the weekend of January 8?"



I asked "why?"



"That's the only weekend I could get tickets," she said. "Already bought them. Now just looking for flights and hotels."



So week 18 we will be flying from Dallas to Miami, staying the weekend on the beach, and going to the game. Not sure when the game will be, so we booked Friday - Monday. I expect to either be celebrating a playoff birth while the starters rest, or fighting for a playoff spot. Either way, it will be fun to kick the Jets around. Oh yeah, my wife is awesome!



(thread title for Circumstance's enjoyment)