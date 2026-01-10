 Wild Card Weekend Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wild Card Weekend Thread

Games already over, what a **** way to start the playoffs!

diarrhea GIF
 
Said it last year at this time, Tet McMillan will wear a gold jacket one day if he stays healthy. So blatantly obvious he was gonna be a stud.
 
I just want all the same ol teams eliminated, we dont have to watch the Chiefs thank God..... Rams, Bills, Eagles, Pats, 9ers GTFO of the playoffs!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom