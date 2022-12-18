Wild Jaylen Waddle stat

To say he was misused is a huge stretch, perhaps a bit disengenuous.



Last season the team didn’t have Tyreek Hill and fielded the worst offensive line in the league in terms of rushing and pass protection.



They just rarely had time to throw down field and that was reflected in Tua’s numbers.



I’m pretty sure you’re aware of all the above.



Yes, the offensive coaching staff last season was subpar. As was the o-line and most the skill positions.



Still, that doesn’t mean Waddle was misused. Just underutilized as a down field threat due to the situation.