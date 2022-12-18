Wild Jaylen Waddle stat

Jaylen waddle this season has 40 less catches than last year with 100 more receiving yards. When I saw that it was absolutely mind boggling to me and just shows how criminally misused he was last season.
Cause McDaniels is a good coach. He just needs experience. I doubt we make the playoffs but im hoping for new DC next year and get some defense. We need all new LB,s and 2 Corners. Tired of this Van Junkle, Stephen gets Baked by TE,s and I'm over here Robert's. All back ups in this league.
Look no further than Hill b*tching about not being used enough in KC when he had the 7th most touches in the league...and this is with playing with arguably the best TE to lace them up when it's all said and done.Waddle down to just making cameos, one waddle dance and he’s like that’s all folks! Miami needs to use him more. Not Braylon sanders and Cedric Wilson. All the attention hill getting someone else has to be open. Forcing too much to Hill.
All fair points. But it’s not like Tua is sitting in the pocket all day throwing deep bombs to waddle, his release time is one of the fastest in the NFL and waddle is winning on a lot of mag routes and deep crossers which were his strengths in college. Last year we tried to turn him into a Jarvis Landry type slot receiver. I’m sure Hill has helped tremendously he’s a generational talent imo. But still I think the route concepts and depth per reception are contributing factors as well. I mean anytime you make that kind of a jump in production it’s multiple factors no doubtTo say he was misused is a huge stretch, perhaps a bit disengenuous.
Last season the team didn’t have Tyreek Hill and fielded the worst offensive line in the league in terms of rushing and pass protection.
They just rarely had time to throw down field and that was reflected in Tua’s numbers.
I’m pretty sure you’re aware of all the above.
Yes, the offensive coaching staff last season was subpar. As was the o-line and most the skill positions.
Still, that doesn’t mean Waddle was misused. Just underutilized as a down field threat due to the situation.