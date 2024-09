Wilkins (and Davis) Vs. The Replacements

Two Issues:-How is the replace Wilkins with the committee approach going vs what Wilkins gave us (not to mention his leadership, toughness and energy)?-Were the Dolphins right to let him go? Same for Rob Hunt? It is not like they didn't have the money, they just elected to spend it on players like Tua, Ramsey, Tyreek, and Waddle for example. I know it is easy to say "I am not paying a DT or guard that kind of money." But you could also say I am not paying a limited and injury prone QB that kind of money, or an old CB or WR that kind of money. Nothing happens in a vacuum, you need to look at the mosaic, which is the results and is the team better or worse. We don't know the answer for certain, yet, time will tellRead more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article293146004.html#storylink=cpy