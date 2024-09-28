 Wilkins (and Davis) Vs. The Replacements | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wilkins (and Davis) Vs. The Replacements

Two Issues:

-How is the replace Wilkins with the committee approach going vs what Wilkins gave us (not to mention his leadership, toughness and energy)?

-Were the Dolphins right to let him go? Same for Rob Hunt? It is not like they didn't have the money, they just elected to spend it on players like Tua, Ramsey, Tyreek, and Waddle for example. I know it is easy to say "I am not paying a DT or guard that kind of money." But you could also say I am not paying a limited and injury prone QB that kind of money, or an old CB or WR that kind of money. Nothing happens in a vacuum, you need to look at the mosaic, which is the results and is the team better or worse. We don't know the answer for certain, yet, time will tell

PFF gives Jones (Benito) a dismal 36.6 grade as a run defender so far this season, 12th worst among 117 NFL defensive linemen and worst among 22 Dolphins defensive players. Meanwhile, PFF ranks Brandon Pili 20th among 22 Dolphins defensive players as a run defender, with a poor grade of 51.8. By comparison, Davis — who left for the Colts on a two-year, $14 million deal — is ranked 33rd among 117 defensive linemen as a run defender this season, with a grade of 61.3.
But Wilkins — who left for the Raiders this past offseason — remains elite as a run stopper, ranking seventh overall.

Christian Wilkins is playing at an elite level. He's 3rd in run stop win rate at 46%. He's also 3rd in pass rush win rate.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article293146004.html#storylink=cpy
 
Wilkins was a beast for us and HEALTHY. He is going to be hard to replace on the cheap which is what we are trying to do.
 
