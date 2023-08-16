Wilkins Appears To Be Holding Out

Fins DT Wilkins sitting out team drills over deal Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is not participating in team drills because of his contract situation, coach Mike McDaniel said.

So much for a drama free camp. But not a surprise. Grier in a pickle. Price for DT's went higher than they expected with all the new deals signed. DT is a position that you hate to dump a lot of money into, but they will have to in this case I think. Which will leave them in a pickle in the upcoming years. Will be interesting who we end up having to walk away from? This sadly is also why you need to be careful about doing things like the Chubb deal. Sometimes I wonder if we look ahead and think strategically, or just go one move to the next, without much of a big picture plan?