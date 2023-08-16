 Wilkins Appears To Be Holding Out | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wilkins Appears To Be Holding Out

So much for a drama free camp. But not a surprise. Grier in a pickle. Price for DT's went higher than they expected with all the new deals signed. DT is a position that you hate to dump a lot of money into, but they will have to in this case I think. Which will leave them in a pickle in the upcoming years. Will be interesting who we end up having to walk away from? This sadly is also why you need to be careful about doing things like the Chubb deal. Sometimes I wonder if we look ahead and think strategically, or just go one move to the next, without much of a big picture plan?

www.espn.com

Fins DT Wilkins sitting out team drills over deal

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is not participating in team drills because of his contract situation, coach Mike McDaniel said.
One time a hold out (hold-in technically) doesn't bother me. Mostly because Wilkins is a stud, will be 100% prepared for the season and I am really confident Grier is on the verge of giving him the extension.
 
I'm cool with this, but I don't get why he started playing, and then went into a whole thing:

“Leave all that other stuff up to the organization and my representation and just control what I can control with my guys on this team,” he said. “If I continue to be humble and do right by this game — I’m really big on respecting the game and doing right by the game — and if you do that, the football gods will always bless you.”

....like just start off by holding out.
 
