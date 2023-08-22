 Wilkins Lack of Contract. Good or Bad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wilkins Lack of Contract. Good or Bad

What's your opinion on where things are with him and the team?

Adam Beasley on with Joe Rose right now. Beasley says it's a bad look when you've signed three other players in the time you could have made a deal with Christian. I agree with him. The guys value to this team is known. His agent did say they were working on something so that's a positive but who knows if they reach a deal. I really hope they get it done. He's my favorite player on the team!
 
Every deal is different. They love Wilkins and he loves Miami. I’m very confident a deal is close. As for signing other guys - meh - Wilkins is an intelligent, mature person. He’s not bothered by it. The team can’t simply stop trying to be better while they work on his deal IMO. It will all be good.
 
IMO, someone's being unreasonable.

Either Miami is way undervalued Wilkins or Wilkins team is way over valuing him.

It's hard to say it's a bad look without knowing it.

Let's say Wilkins team is trying for a 4 yr 110 million/ 90 million guaranteed. Well, it would make sense why Miami is signing other players and exploring trades.

If miamis offering 4 years 60 million l/ 30 million guaranteed, then yeah its a bad look.

For this deal to not be done, 1 side is clearly being unreasonable. Just dunno which side.

I hope Wilkins gets extended, but I hate to say it. I am starting to believe Miami fans should be prepared for a Wilkins departure via trade.
 
He’s a force for us, we would miss him but I’ll defer to those in the know especially Fangio.
 
Exactly. The team can't shut down waiting on one player.
 
It could be both
 
I'm thinking the same thing. I really wish we would be quicker to take care of our home grown products. Maybe if we signed him sooner, we wouldn't be in this boat right now. Some of the FAs Grier has signed to inflated contracts is so frustrating. Wilson's contract is really hurting us right now. It's weird because he gives crazy contracts to guys like Chubb and Wilson, but then brings in Ramsey for basically peanuts!
 
Yes, that and his sack numbers aren't the best. That's the only thing they have against him. Without him, the d line is entirely different. You have to know this right?!
 
It is good.

Wilkins is a very, very good player. He isn’t a great player. He has never made a Pro Bowl or All Pro team, he has 11.5 sacks in his career, and he turns 28 this season. We can franchise tag him to keep him through his age-29 season if we want.

Giving him an enormous contract doesn’t make sense. Something along the lines of 4 years, $80 million with $55 million guaranteed would make sense for both sides. But if I had to guess, I’d guess Wilkins’s pride is getting in the way because he does not want to take the worst deal of the Quinnen Williams/Jeff Simmons/Dexter Lawrence group of extensions this summer and is offended by the idea that he’s less valuable than those players (even though he is).
 
