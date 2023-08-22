Wilkins Lack of Contract. Good or Bad

What's your opinion on where things are with him and the team?
Adam Beasley on with Joe Rose right now. Beasley says it's a bad look when you've signed three other players in the time you could have made a deal with Christian. I agree with him. The guys value to this team is known. His agent did say they were working on something so that's a positive but who knows if they reach a deal. I really hope they get it done. He's my favorite player on the team!
Adam Beasley on with Joe Rose right now. Beasley says it's a bad look when you've signed three other players in the time you could have made a deal with Christian. I agree with him. The guys value to this team is known. His agent did say they were working on something so that's a positive but who knows if they reach a deal. I really hope they get it done. He's my favorite player on the team!