Wilkins Opinions Revisted?

So now that we are at this point in the season, I wanted to see if the people who said we should let Wilkins walk because he wants too much, still hold that opinion. The dude is having a monster season and is clearly one of the most important pieces on our defense. It took me a long time to finally say that he should probably be the one to sacrifice in the beginning of the season but after seeing what coach Butchy baby can do to our o line with 2nd and 3rd string OL, I'm back to thinking he is a must keep. His effort on the field is beyond 100%. He is my absolute favorite player on this team and I would be shook if we lost him. What is the concensus now?
 
Not sure what happened to the poll but it didn't show up. I'm old and hate technology!! Lol
 
If you're going to draft a guy in the first round, seems to be that he should be someone a team wants to invest in long term if he plays well, which Wilkins has.
If not, why spend a 1st rounder on him?
I think they resign him after a TON of contract maneuvering.
 
