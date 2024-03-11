 Wilkins to raiders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wilkins to raiders

Very good player paid like he is a great one.


Not a good way to build your roster, but it is The Raiders after all.
 
Ouch. So long big fella. Raiders are gonna love this guy. They already have a stout defense they should improve even more
 
Best case scenario for us aside from actually retaining him. He gets PAID and goes to a **** poverty franchise that won’t be competing for a long time. Excellent!
 
Good for him. I wouldn't have come close to giving him that contract. Not sure I get the detail from Las Vegas perspective doesn't really help them win now and Wilkins will be 29 this year so he doesn't fit in a rebuild either.
 
jimthefin said:
My goal would have been to tag and trade him after extension talks failed.

Credit to Wilkins and his agent, they bet on the market and they won.
Click to expand...
If someone was willing to do that trade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom