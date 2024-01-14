Rowdy1972
Sep 16, 2018
2,391
2,477
33
Florida
is a self centered dumbass. We dont need that type player on this team. How many times do we have see him push the limits of rushing the passer or just being a complete dumbass? It’s literally every game where I scream at the TV while he fulfills an individual endeavor of his haha
He also gets completely negated when he goes against a decent interior olineman. He’s done in Miami.
