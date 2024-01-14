 Wilkins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

is a self centered dumbass. We dont need that type player on this team. How many times do we have see him push the limits of rushing the passer or just being a complete dumbass? It’s literally every game where I scream at the TV while he fulfills an individual endeavor of his haha

He also gets completely negated when he goes against a decent interior olineman. He’s done in Miami.
 
Yeah that was a bad call by the officials and compounded by the missed hold on Houston. Wilkins is a monster and Miami would be foolish to let him walk. You aren’t going to find any support trying to blame him for what has happened the last three weeks.
 
I think Wilkins is a good player but it’s hard to have the leader of your defense be kind of a clown all the time.

That being said I don’t think he’s this teams biggest problem at all
 
He's a good player, but I would not invest top dollar into him. DL is often a position where guys cash in and then get fat and lazy. I'm not saying Wilkins will, but I wouldn't want to take the risk. He isn't Aaron Donald.
 
I don't know...I like him when he's playing well...hate him when he gets personal fouls...appreciate his teamsmanship (if that's a word) and how he gets under the other team's skin (and foreskin). But is he worth the $24M he expects? I kinda doubt it, unless he can keep his cool better at a minimum. He's Seiler's BFF too...that's worth a little something, cuz Seiler is a beast.
 
