Will Albert Wilson make the final cut in 2020?

chadproton

The depth chart obviously would have Parker and Williams at #1 and #2 but after that it gets real murky! Is #3 Hurns? Wilson? Isaiah Ford looked pretty good when injuries opened up an opportunity for him in December. Personally I would like to see him more. Kirk Merritt is said to have huge potential and only went undrafted due to ugly off-field issues. Gary Jennings would probably need to have a really great camp in order to stick around but if it's true he's already working out with Tua some then maybe that will happen. Malcolm Perry and Matt Cole both bring some competition for Jakeem Grants role as a returner. With Jakeem's injury history and Perry's upside as a gadget play guy I feel like Grant may be out. I honestly have no clue where Ricardo Louis and Mack Hollins fit in but neither of them excites me at all. Could Hollins convert to TE? Who do think gets cut from the final roster?
gregorygrant83

I think it would take another injury or a decent trade offer from another team to keep Wilson off the roster. In terms of his talent level vs the other wrs talent level I can't see six other players ahead of him. He's a serious weapon when healthy and his combination of speed and quickness is needed to counter the size of Parker and Williams. Grant brings some of that speed and quickness too, but Wilson is the more polished player.
 
The Ghost

Trade him back to the Chiefs.

I am not sure I am releasing him outright but I get the point that he likely doesn't appear to be a part of the future with Tua so why not try and save the cash this year?

On the flip side, dude has wheels and can play so.....
 
ThePeopleShow13

Wilson is a legit slot WR when healthy. He had flashes of being a solid #2 WR in his first season in Miami before the hip injury. I see no way he isn’t on the roster this season outside of a trade.
 
fishbanger

If we could get a decent draft pick for him like a 4th or 5th rounder he may be traded. otherwise he is a good slot player with experience and run after catch skills who fits Gaileys offense.

Parker Williams and Wilson are locks. other 2 or 3 positions are up for grabs.
 
Ferretsquig

I think there's a decent chance he ends up getting traded if the coaching staff sees something in Cole, Merritt, Jennings or Perry. Wilson now has a very movable contract and there are plenty of teams that he could help.

Grant has the upper hand this season with his contract situation making it a bit more painful to cut him loose. Ford to me earned his spot last season and is a great 4th wideout. The coaching staff clearly saw something in Hurns to give him that extension and maybe hes finally rounding into form after all those injuries.
 
jimthefin

He is a UFA after this season so you won't likely get much for him in trade.

When healthy he can be a real weapon after the catch, might as well keep him and then let him walk.

But if you move him now you could use his cap space to extend someone like Baker, Goldchaux, Breida or Karras.
 
Feverdream

With his new lower contract, he's a must keep.

We've got 2-3 young players vying to replace him in 2021. If any of them look good, then we let him walk without an offer in 2021. If they don't, we offer him a market three year deal for a slot receiver.

This isn't hard.
 
chadproton

jimthefin said:
He is a UFA after this season so you won't likely get much for him in trade.

When healthy he can be a real weapon after the catch, might as well keep him and then let him walk.

But if you move him now you could use his cap space to extend someone like Baker, Goldchaux, Breida or Karras.
Dude, your signature quote is pure gold LOL
 
Goin' Deep

Wilson sure looked like he's healed from his injury those last few games. He's not going anywhere.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

Depends. If you think you can get production comparable to his career averages, on a cheaper younger player...you move him.
 
