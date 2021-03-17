 Will Andrews be next? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Will Andrews be next?

W

WSE

Starter
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,311
Reaction score
204
Karras apparently went very cheap at 1 year 4 million.

Andrews will obviously get more but his much more is he worth?
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
38,820
Reaction score
54,793
Location
Kissimmee,FL
We pretty much traded Godchaux for Butler and now might trade Karras for Andrews and I like it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom