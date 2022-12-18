Will Boyer and Grier be able to revamp the CB and LB units next year?

The problem is we don’t have a lot of cap room and no top draft picks.



As of right now when our turn to select for the first time in the 2nd round comes up it’s going to be offensive positions that will appeal at that point in the draft. A RB/TE/OL will be the pick with that 2nd rounder. The 2 3rds will also give us a chance to get a couple starters but once again in the 3rd round the offensive positions we need is what will be on the board at that point.



This draft is not very deep with quality boundary CBs. Fairly good draft for slot CBs and Nickels but not very deep at all for the boundary outside CBs. We need to use free agency and possibly trades to fix the secondary.



With our top 3 picks (1 2nd/ 2 3rds) we need to get OL/RB/TE/LB and not necessarily in that order. We need to fill 3 of those positions with our first 3 picks.



To be honest we need to revamp the entire LB corps. Baker is a huge fail and Riley and Roberts are just plain out not nearly athletic enough. Look in SF. Fred Warner is probably the best coverage LB in football and he’s able to take away those screens bubbles flares etc. Basically he’s able to take away the QBs safety valves and that allows the rest of their front 7 to do just do there jobs and they flourish.



We need more athleticism and speed at the LB spots to be able to combat the running QBs we always seem to struggle with. Seeing as how Josh Allen is going to be around for the next 10 years or so I would think LB would be at the top of the must get list this offseason. Our defensive front is actually good.



Wilkins and Sieler are really good players. Phillips and Chubb together should be even better next year once Chubb gets a full offseason with us. We fix the secondary however we can with what cap we have and through trades. Use the draft to get LB maybe even 2 or at the very least one of those hybrid safety/LBs types.