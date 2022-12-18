 Will Boyer and Grier be able to revamp the CB and LB units next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Will Boyer and Grier be able to revamp the CB and LB units next year?

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,247
Reaction score
1,668
Assuming we keep Boyer, of course. Otherwise Grier and whoever else we bring as DC. IMO those are only two positions holding this D and thus this team back from becoming more consistent but regardless of their ability I'm not sure there will be a possiblity to do so. What you all think?
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,065
Reaction score
9,473
We have three decent draft picks. Maybe? Not every player that can improve a defense has to be a “break the bank” type of player. A new DC could work with some of the talent on this defense.

Maybe Tindall can carve out a bigger role in year two of his career.
 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,247
Reaction score
1,668
BrowardDolfan said:
IMO, an offseason to get healthy will work wonders with the CBs.

Getting a couple of LBs is key though.
Click to expand...
I'm hoping that will help our Safeties but I don't know about X and Jones and I have no hope left for Iggy. All others are just STs/depth and are just the meh guys every team carries, not blaming them for getting put on the field for too long in key games and plays. X and Jones might comeback because cutting them might prove prohibitive but I'm not sure they'll regain their form.
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,733
Reaction score
4,314
Location
Home
Of course it's hindsight now but the signs were there. They should have never traded for Chubb. He looked like a non factor again tonight. That 1st round pick and cap space could been used more wisely. Not sure what they are going to do about Byron Jones. X isn't playing up to his contract but not really much of an option replacing him next season. Kohou has been a nice surprise and hopefully he keeps improving. Have to find a better replacement for Needham. They need Brandon Jones back next season, The defense really misses him. Not sure how they will fill at least 2 LB spots and 2 CB spots with above averages starters while also filling the needs on offense. Biggest move that can make is replacing Boyer with a proven Defensive Coordinator.
 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,247
Reaction score
1,668
joenhre said:
Of course it's hindsight now but the signs were there. They should have never traded for Chubb. He looked like a non factor again tonight. That 1st round pick and cap space could been used more wisely. Not sure what they are going to do about Byron Jones. X isn't playing up to his contract but not really much of an option replacing him next season. Kohou has been a nice surprise and hopefully he keeps improving. Have to find a better replacement for Needham. They need Brandon Jones back next season, The defense really misses him. Not sure how they will fill at least 2 LB spots and 2 CB spots with above averages starters while also filling the needs on offense. Biggest move that can make is replacing Boyer with a proven Defensive Coordinator.
Click to expand...
The offense is fine. What needs? We just have to re-sign our RBs and we'll do with the TEs we'll be left after with Gesicki walks because we hardly even use them any way.
 
M

MiaFins31

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
1,558
Reaction score
2,722
Age
33
Location
South Carolina
Carne Asada said:
I'm hoping that will help our Safeties but I don't know about X and Jones and I have no hope left for Iggy. All others are just STs/depth and are just the meh guys every team carries, not blaming them for getting put on the field for too long in key games and plays. X and Jones might comeback because cutting them might prove prohibitive but I'm not sure they'll regain their form.
Click to expand...
The problem is we don’t have a lot of cap room and no top draft picks.

As of right now when our turn to select for the first time in the 2nd round comes up it’s going to be offensive positions that will appeal at that point in the draft. A RB/TE/OL will be the pick with that 2nd rounder. The 2 3rds will also give us a chance to get a couple starters but once again in the 3rd round the offensive positions we need is what will be on the board at that point.

This draft is not very deep with quality boundary CBs. Fairly good draft for slot CBs and Nickels but not very deep at all for the boundary outside CBs. We need to use free agency and possibly trades to fix the secondary.

With our top 3 picks (1 2nd/ 2 3rds) we need to get OL/RB/TE/LB and not necessarily in that order. We need to fill 3 of those positions with our first 3 picks.

To be honest we need to revamp the entire LB corps. Baker is a huge fail and Riley and Roberts are just plain out not nearly athletic enough. Look in SF. Fred Warner is probably the best coverage LB in football and he’s able to take away those screens bubbles flares etc. Basically he’s able to take away the QBs safety valves and that allows the rest of their front 7 to do just do there jobs and they flourish.

We need more athleticism and speed at the LB spots to be able to combat the running QBs we always seem to struggle with. Seeing as how Josh Allen is going to be around for the next 10 years or so I would think LB would be at the top of the must get list this offseason. Our defensive front is actually good.

Wilkins and Sieler are really good players. Phillips and Chubb together should be even better next year once Chubb gets a full offseason with us. We fix the secondary however we can with what cap we have and through trades. Use the draft to get LB maybe even 2 or at the very least one of those hybrid safety/LBs types.
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,733
Reaction score
4,314
Location
Home
Carne Asada said:
The offense is fine. What needs? We just have to re-sign our RBs and we'll do with the TEs we'll be left after with Gesicki walks because we hardly even use them any way.
Click to expand...
Offense needs a legit TE, another RB if they don't re-sign both Mostert and Wilson plus an eventual replacement for Armstead. Could use better overall depth on the O-Line.
 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,247
Reaction score
1,668
MiaFins31 said:
The problem is we don’t have a lot of cap room and no top draft picks.

As of right now when our turn to select for the first time in the 2nd round comes up it’s going to be offensive positions that will appeal at that point in the draft. A RB/TE/OL will be the pick with that 2nd rounder. The 2 3rds will also give us a chance to get a couple starters but once again in the 3rd round the offensive positions we need is what will be on the board at that point.

This draft is not very deep with quality boundary CBs. Fairly good draft for slot CBs and Nickels but not very deep at all for the boundary outside CBs. We need to use free agency and possibly trades to fix the secondary.

With our top 3 picks (1 2nd/ 2 3rds) we need to get OL/RB/TE/LB and not necessarily in that order. We need to fill 3 of those positions with our first 3 picks.

To be honest we need to revamp the entire LB corps. Baker is a huge fail and Riley and Roberts are just plain out not nearly athletic enough. Look in SF. Fred Warner is probably the best coverage LB in football and he’s able to take away those screens bubbles flares etc. Basically he’s able to take away the QBs safety valves and that allows the rest of their front 7 to do just do there jobs and they flourish.

We need more athleticism and speed at the LB spots to be able to combat the running QBs we always seem to struggle with. Seeing as how Josh Allen is going to be around for the next 10 years or so I would think LB would be at the top of the must get list this offseason. Our defensive front is actually good.

Wilkins and Sieler are really good players. Phillips and Chubb together should be even better next year once Chubb gets a full offseason with us. We fix the secondary however we can with what cap we have and through trades. Use the draft to get LB maybe even 2 or at the very least one of those hybrid safety/LBs types.
Click to expand...

I disagree. I think there will be fine LBs in the 2nd. I do agree one of the thirds should be a RB. I think we can improve our LBs but I do think we're stuck with X and Jones and just pray they get healthy and that they will bounce back but I doubt it.
 
M

MiaFins31

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
1,558
Reaction score
2,722
Age
33
Location
South Carolina
Carne Asada said:
I disagree. I think there will be fine LBs in the 2nd. I do agree one of the thirds should be a RB. I think we can improve our LBs but I do think we're stuck with X and Jones and just pray they get healthy and that they will bounce back but I doubt it.
Click to expand...
I believe you misunderstood. I agree with you they’ll be LBs in the 2nd available that would improve us.

What I’m saying is the offensive positions we need will be on the board and rated higher for us than what the available LBs would rated for us at that point in the draft.

Remember this guy… DeMarvion Overshown LB/Texas

That guy is a monster. 6’4 220 with a frame to easily hold another 10-15 pounds. The guy actually lined up at Safety a decent bit for Texas. That’s exactly the type of guy we need and he’ll be coming off the board sometime in the 2nd round.
 
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,247
Reaction score
1,668
MiaFins31 said:
I believe you misunderstood. I agree with you they’ll be LBs in the 2nd available that would improve us.

What I’m saying is the offensive positions we need will be on the board and rated higher for us than what the available LBs would rated for us at that point in the draft.

Remember this guy… DeMarvion Overshown LB/Texas

That guy is a monster. 6’4 220 with a frame to easily hold another 10-15 pounds. The guy actually lined up at Safety a decent bit for Texas. That’s exactly the type of guy we need and he’ll be coming off the board sometime in the 2nd round.
Click to expand...
I wouldn't pick offense with our second pick no matter who were on the board. I do like Overshown.
 
M

MiaFins31

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
1,558
Reaction score
2,722
Age
33
Location
South Carolina
Carne Asada said:
I wouldn't pick offense with our second pick no matter who were on the board. I do like Overshown.
Click to expand...
I’d also like to point out something I haven’t seen anybody consider.

With that 2nd rounder… it’s very possible that the top 2 Centers in the draft will both be available.

John Michael Schmitz C/Minnesota
Sedrick Van Pran C/Georgia

Both of those guys would fit perfectly into our blocking scheme up front bc both are agile and light footed and pulled a lot for pro style running games at their respective schools.

I know a Center isn’t a sexy pick at all but my point is that a selection of 1 of those guys would fix 2 positions in one swoop. We draft 1 of them to be the actual Center which allows Connor Williams to slide over to Guard which is his natural position.

Our starting 5 would look like this…

LT Terron Armstead
LG Connor Williams
C John Michael Schmitz/ Sedrick Van Pran
RG Robert Hunt
RT Austin Jackson

That starting 5 actually looks really good and we would also have some serious athleticism with that group and their abilities to pull and whatnot.

We then select a tailback with 1 of the 3rds and bring back Mostert and/or Wilson and wallah… we have a real rushing attack.

Some tailbacks that could be available in round 3.

Sean Tucker RB/Syracuse
Tank Bigsby RB/Auburn
Devon Achane RB/Texas A&M
Zach Charbonnet RB/UCLA
Zach Evans RB/Ole Miss

Personally I believe Tucker and Achane would fit our scheme perfectly bc they are speed demons but Tucker actually has some size and Achane has great vision but that’s not to say the others couldn’t fit bc I think Bigsby would be a nice get bc he’s a one cut runner that uses his vision. I just prefer Tucker or Achane but wouldn’t be mad at any.

Just as a side note since we’re talking about draft picks. With our 2nd rounder… if Darnell Washington TE/Georgia is on the board I would highly highly consider it. Gesicki is all but gone as it’s obvious he isn’t a fit. Darnell Washington goes 6’7 265 and played at Georgia. One thing Georgia TEs can do for sure is block and his size is like having an extra OT on the field. But the unbelievable thing about Washington is his ability to get down the seam and in the red zone is a matchup nightmare for opponents bc in jump ball situations he’s going to win 95/100. I would seriously consider it if he’s on the board bc once again… selecting Washington would fix 2 problems with one selection bc of his blocking ability.

I’ve always been in favor of fixing 2 things with 1 selection if possible.
 
