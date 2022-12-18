Will Boyer and Grier be able to revamp the CB and LB units next year?

I wouldn't pick offense with our second pick no matter who were on the board. I do like Overshown.
I’d also like to point out something I haven’t seen anybody consider.
With that 2nd rounder… it’s very possible that the top 2 Centers in the draft will both be available.
John Michael Schmitz C/Minnesota
Sedrick Van Pran C/Georgia
Both of those guys would fit perfectly into our blocking scheme up front bc both are agile and light footed and pulled a lot for pro style running games at their respective schools.
I know a Center isn’t a sexy pick at all but my point is that a selection of 1 of those guys would fix 2 positions in one swoop. We draft 1 of them to be the actual Center which allows Connor Williams to slide over to Guard which is his natural position.
Our starting 5 would look like this…
LT Terron Armstead
LG Connor Williams
C John Michael Schmitz/ Sedrick Van Pran
RG Robert Hunt
RT Austin Jackson
That starting 5 actually looks really good and we would also have some serious athleticism with that group and their abilities to pull and whatnot.
We then select a tailback with 1 of the 3rds and bring back Mostert and/or Wilson and wallah… we have a real rushing attack.
Some tailbacks that could be available in round 3.
Sean Tucker RB/Syracuse
Tank Bigsby RB/Auburn
Devon Achane RB/Texas A&M
Zach Charbonnet RB/UCLA
Zach Evans RB/Ole Miss
Personally I believe Tucker and Achane would fit our scheme perfectly bc they are speed demons but Tucker actually has some size and Achane has great vision but that’s not to say the others couldn’t fit bc I think Bigsby would be a nice get bc he’s a one cut runner that uses his vision. I just prefer Tucker or Achane but wouldn’t be mad at any.
Just as a side note since we’re talking about draft picks. With our 2nd rounder… if Darnell Washington TE/Georgia is on the board I would highly highly consider it. Gesicki is all but gone as it’s obvious he isn’t a fit. Darnell Washington goes 6’7 265 and played at Georgia. One thing Georgia TEs can do for sure is block and his size is like having an extra OT on the field. But the unbelievable thing about Washington is his ability to get down the seam and in the red zone is a matchup nightmare for opponents bc in jump ball situations he’s going to win 95/100. I would seriously consider it if he’s on the board bc once again… selecting Washington would fix 2 problems with one selection bc of his blocking ability.
I’ve always been in favor of fixing 2 things with 1 selection if possible.